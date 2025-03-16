A German U21 player has expressed his desire to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria citing patriotism

The player is set to follow in the footsteps of William Troost-Ekong and Maduka Okoye, who both chose Nigeria over Germany

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation was unable to convince former Nigeria U23 player Promise David to commit to the Super Eagles

Werder Bremen defender Felix Agu is eager to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The 25-year-old has yet to receive a call-up to the Germany senior national team, despite his consistent performances at the U21 level.

The left-back has scored four goals and provided eight assists in 88 appearances for Werder Bremen.

Agu wants to play for Nigeria

Werder Bremen defender Felix Agu has confirmed his wish to switch allegiance to Nigeria, despite having represented Germany at the youth level.

According to Soccernet, the former VfL Osnabruck player said he had to make it open following a discussion with fellow Bremen player Justin Njimah.

The left-back noted that he wants to make his father happy by playing for Nigeria despite making half of the decision already. He said via Oma Tv:

“To play on the national level was always a dream of mine and I had to make half of the decision already because I played for the German U21 team.

“I did this to kind of keep this open, but I’ve talked a lot to Justin Njimah about playing for the national team and we think it would be like a dream come true to play for Nigeria.

“Also, it would put a smile on our fathers’ faces if we represent Nigeria,” Agu added.

Agu made his debut as a substitute for Werder Bremen in November 2020 per Kreiszeitung.

Bremen managing director of football Frank Baumann was pleased with the signing of Felix Agu. He said via Goal:

"Felix is a young, talented player who can be deployed flexibly. We are delighted that he has chosen Werder despite other lucrative requests".

Yemi Sadiq reacts to Agu's switch

Nigerian journalist Yemi Sadiq stated that Felix Agu's decision to switch allegiance highlights the continued appeal of the Super Eagles to foreign players.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Sadiq emphasised the importance of selecting players based on merit. He said:

"No place like home, they say.

I think his intention is in order, and it further sends a strong signal to the world, particularly other players of Nigerian origin that the Super Eagles is still very attractive inspite of its challenges.

However, it's also important to note that the national team selection should be based on merit. In that case, if Felix becomes highly valuable, there's nothing bad in giving him an opportunity.

I will conclude that the football authority should give Felix their ears and attention.

Promise David reacts to switching of allegiance

Former Nigeria U23 player Promise David says playing for Canada will be the biggest achievement of his career while waiting for a call-up under coach Jesse Marsh.

The striker received inquiries from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) but has told them that he prefers to play for his country of birth.

David’s brace last Sunday took his tally to 16 goals in 30 games (21 starts) for USG in his first season in Belgium.

