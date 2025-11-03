Victor Osimhen is one of the best players in Africa and deservedly earned a spot as one of the most valuable

Osimhen's market value stands at the same amount as the transfer fee Galatasaray paid to sign him from Napoli

The Super Eagles forward has won two Golden Boots in title-winning seasons at Napoli and Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen continues to fly the flag of Nigeria high in global football and on the African continent after being featured on the list of the most valuable African players.

Osimhen signed for Galatasaray permanently in the summer after spending the 2024/25 season on loan at the Turkish club. He helped the club win the league and cup double.

He won the Golden Boot, the second time in his career after a title-winning season, having achieved it at Napoli in 2023 and was named the player of the season.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he is joint second with Manchester City and Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush on the list of the most valuable African players.

Legit.ng examines the top five most valuable African players.

Top 5 most valuable African players

1. Achraf Hakimi

The Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco right-back is the most valuable African player with a market value of €80 million, having stayed at the top of his game for over five years, playing for Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, and PSG.

As noted by CAF Online, he is one of the nominees for the 2025 African Men's Player of the Year for the second consecutive year after finishing second behind Ademola Lookman in 2024.

2. Victor Osimhen

Osimhen has a market value of €75 million, the same as his transfer fee to Galatasaray, down from his peak of €100 million achieved after helping Napoli win the Italian Serie A title in the 2022/23 season.

The Super Eagles forward was named the 2023 African Footballer of the Year and is a nominee for this year's award, and is on course to finish on the podium, alongside Mohamed Salah and Hakimi.

2. Omar Marmoush

The Manchester City forward is the joint second most valuable African player, alongside Victor Osimhen, with a market value of €75 million. The Egyptian got a big move to Pep Guardiola's City after impressing at Eintracht Frankfurt.

4. Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United winger Mbeumo has been one of Africa’s best players in the Premier League in the last three years. He scored 20 league goals last season at Brentford, and it earned him a move to Old Trafford. He is valued at €70 million, similar to how much the Red Devils paid to sign him.

5. Carlos Baleba

Cameroonian youngster Baleba is one of the best emerging midfielders in Africa and in the Premier League. The Brighton star is valued at €60 million, and the Seagulls are demanding £104 million to sell him.

