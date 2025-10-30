Victor Osimhen has earned the reputation of the best-ever forward to play in Turkish football

The Super Eagles forward is in his second season at Galatasaray after spending last season on loan

The Turkish Super League has witnessed some legendary strikers, including Didier Drogba

A Fenerbahce legend has put rivalry aside and named Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen as the best ever forward to play in the Turkish Super Lig.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray permanently this summer after spending last season on loan at the club and helping the club win the league and cup double.

Victor Osimhen after scoring for Galatasaray against Goztepe. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

He scored 37 goals and provided eight assists in all competitions during his loan spell, and the Lions paid a record-breaking €75 million to sign him permanently.

He won the league's Golden Boot with 26 goals and was also named the Player of the Season, a rare occurrence for a player on loan in the league.

The Nigerian has continued where he left off, helping Galatasaray to the top of the league after 10 games, and scoring in important wins over Liverpool and Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League.

According to Galatasaray's official website, the Super Eagles forward became the first player to score in seven consecutive European matches for the club, after scoring against Bodo.

He reached 50 appearances for the club during the 3-1 win over Goztepe and scored his 42nd and 43rd goals to celebrate the milestone.

Serhat Akin hails Victor Osimhen

Fenerbahce legend Serhat Akin has hailed Osimhen as the best ever striker to play in Turkish football, admitting that the Nigerian would be his dream if he were a coach.

“Osimhen is an extraordinary man. I think he's the greatest centre-forward to ever grace this league,” he said as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

“If I were a manager, I'd be incredibly happy to have Osimhen on my team. He's my dream centre-forward.”

Akin, who won three league titles with Fenerbahce, dismissed comparisons between Victor Osimhen and Yousef En-Nesyri, which were the talking points last season.

“Osimhen and En-Nesyri were compared. There were people talking nonsense like, 'En-Nesyri scores free kicks, Osimhen scores penalties,'” he added.

Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray's 3-1 win over Goztepe. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

“Of course, they have to do something to be watched. The saying that there is no such thing as good or bad publicity is very valid for us.”

Akin’s comments are as honest as they come, considering the intense level of rivalry between the two Turkish Super League giants, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

The two sides will clash for the first time this season on December 1 at the Ulker Stadium in Kadikoy, possibly Victor Osimhen’s last match before heading for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Osimhen aimed dig at Fenerbahce

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen aimed a dig at rivals Fenerbahce during his post-match interview after Galatasaray defeated Goztepe 3-1.

Malcom Bokele was sent off after elbowing the Nigerian forward, and Osimhen claimed that Fenerbahce will be crying about the incident.

