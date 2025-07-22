Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford for £71 million

The deal for the Cameroonian international became official after nearly two months of negotiation

Mbeumo is now one of the most African players of all time, even if the add-on condition isn't met

Manchester United announced the signing of Bryan Mbeumo as he becomes the latest addition to Ruben Amorim's side after Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The deal was finally officially announced on Monday after negotiations for the Cameroonian international dragged on for nearly two months.

Bryan Mbeumo during his unveiling as a Manchester United player. Photo by Manchester United.

Source: Getty Images

According to The Athletic, the deal is worth an initial fee of £65 million paid in four instalments, plus £6m in add-ons, making him one of the most expensive African players.

Legit.ng looks at the top five most expensive African footballers after Mbeumo joined Manchester United.

Most expensive African players

1. Victor Osimhen

According to Goal, Osimhen joined Napoli from LOSC Lille in the summer of 2020 for an initial €70 million, plus €10 million in add-ons, which were fulfilled, making him the most expensive African player, an honour he shared with former Arsenal star Nicolas Pepe.

2. Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal broke their transfer record in 2019 when they signed Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe for €80mil(£72mil) from Lille, after which the French club signed Osimhen from Royal Charleroi, and also sold him for the same fee a year later. Pepe’s time was underwhelming and was sold in 2023.

3. Bryan Mbeumo

Mbeumo becomes the third most expensive African player after joining Manchester United. The forward, who was born in France, scored 20 Premier League goals and seven assists for the Bees last season.

4. Riyad Mahrez

The Algerian international helped Leicester City win their famous Premier League title in 2016 and joined Manchester City two years later in a deal reportedly worth £60 million. He spent five seasons at the Etihad during which he won 20 trophies, including four league titles and the UEFA Champions League.

5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsene Wenger, in his final season at Arsenal, paid £56 million to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund in January. The Gabonese striker lived up to the fee with 68 Premier League goals before leaving to join Barcelona in January 2022.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during a Premier League match for Arsenal. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

6. Naby Keita

Jurgen Klopp invested £52.7 million in Naby Keita from RB Leipzig in 2018. The Guinean international was hampered by injuries, but proved his capabilities when fit. He was released by the club when his contract expired in 2023.

Super Eagles star Osimhen could match his previous transfer fee if he fulfils all the add-ons conditions of his proposed permanent move from Napoli to Galatasaray.

The Turkish champions will pay his €75 million release clause, plus a €5 million bonus after a breakthrough in negotiations with Napoli.

Napoli fans sent a harsh message to Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Napoli fans sent a harsh message to Osimhen as his permanent move to Galatasaray, where he spent last season on loan, nears completion.

The Curva A ultras of the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium unveiled a banner in the city, calling the Nigerian forward "a peasant" and "ignorant".

