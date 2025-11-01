CAF has confirmed Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be used in the 2026 World Cup playoffs for the first time

Nigeria will face Gabon, then possibly DR Congo or Cameroon in the four-nation tournament in Morocco

The Super Eagles are bidding to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after missing the last tournament in Qatar

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially announced that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be used in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs later this month, a decision that could significantly affect Nigeria’s chances.

With the Super Eagles preparing for a decisive four-team tournament in Morocco, this technological addition could shape their chances of securing a spot at the global showpiece.

CAF has announced that Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be used in the 2026 World Cup playoffs.

VAR comes to African World Cup playoffs

For the first time, CAF will implement full VAR coverage during the playoff stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

This is a major upgrade, given that VAR was not used during the initial qualification rounds, where several controversial refereeing decisions sparked widespread debate.

Nigeria finished second in Group C but secured a playoff spot as one of the best second-placed teams, per FIFA.com

The Super Eagles will first face Gabon, with the winner set to play either DR Congo or Cameroon for a ticket to the World Cup, as seen on CAF's official website.

With VAR now in place, every tackle, goal, and offside will face close scrutiny, and the margin for human error will be smaller, but so will the room for luck.

How VAR could affect Nigeria’s fate

The introduction of VAR could prove decisive for Nigeria, both positively and negatively.

In previous qualifiers, several key moments went against the Super Eagles due to a lack of video review.

The Super Eagles are bidding to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after missing the last edition in Qatar.

For instance, Ademola Lookman’s legitimate goal against Zimbabwe was wrongfully ruled out, costing Nigeria two crucial points.

Similarly, Victor Osimhen suffered a rough challenge against Rwanda that went unpunished, sparking outrage among fans.

On the flip side, had VAR been active during their game against South Africa, Calvin Bassey’s goal, which came off a suspected handball, might have been canceled.

For head coach Eric Chelle, it means more tactical discipline and composure in the box as every minor foul, dive, or late tackle will now be subject to digital review, and potentially, costly consequences.

CAF hailed for introducing VAR

Meanwhile, Nigerian football expert Toritseju Williams has praised CAF’s decision to introduce VAR for the World Cup playoffs, calling it “a necessary step towards fairness and credibility in African football.”

In a chat with Legit.ng, Williams said the technology will help eliminate costly refereeing errors that have affected teams like Nigeria in the past.

He noted that with VAR in play, decisions such as disallowed goals or missed fouls will now be properly reviewed, ensuring that qualification is determined by performance rather than officiating mistakes.

“Introducing VAR at this stage is a massive win for African football. We’ve seen too many moments where goals were unfairly ruled out or clear fouls ignored.

"With VAR, teams like Nigeria can finally play with confidence, knowing that justice will be served on the pitch. This is not just about technology, it’s about restoring integrity and trust in the game.”

Super Eagles eye a fair fight in Morocco

The Super Eagles will be hoping VAR brings fairness rather than frustration.

With Nigeria’s physicality, the technology could help protect players from reckless challenges while ensuring legitimate goals stand.

CAF’s move to implement VAR across all playoff matches also signals a growing effort to match global standards.

It will ensure that African teams, like those in Europe and South America, compete on a level playing field where accuracy and fairness are prioritised.

If used right, VAR could finally give the Super Eagles the fair fight the three-time African champions have long been asking for.

