The Democratic Republic of Congo have announced a strong 25-man squad ahead of their crucial CAF 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff clash against Cameroon, set for November 13 in Rabat, Morocco.

Head coach Sebastien Desabre has left no room for experimentation, opting for a blend of experienced Europe-based stars and exciting young prospects as the Leopards aim to end their 52-year World Cup drought.

DR Congo have released their 25-man squad for the World Cup playoff later this month. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Among the standout names are Aaron Wan-Bissaka of West Ham United, Chancel Mbemba from Lille, Theo Bongonda of Spartak Moscow, and Cedric Bakambu of Real Betis, Africa Top Sports reports.

The core of the squad brings significant European experience, signaling DR Congo’s determination to go all the way to secure the World Cup ticket.

In midfield, Desabre has added both power and flair with the inclusion of Samuel Moutoussamy, Charles Pickel, Michaël Balikwisha, and Edo Kayembe, all of whom have impressed in their respective clubs this season.

Only one player from Africa in DRC squad

While most of the players ply their trade in Europe, one name stands out for his domestic exploits: Fiston Mayele of Pyramids FC in Egypt, Africa Soccer Zone reports.

DR Congo are aiming to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1974. Photo by Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

Mayele’s inclusion as the only Africa-based player highlights his reliability and consistency in front of goal, having maintained strong form in both the Egyptian Premier League and CAF competitions.

His role will be pivotal as DR Congo look to find the balance between experience and sharpness in attack.

Mayele will likely spearhead the Leopards’ attack alongside Bakambu and Bongonda, who offer pace and precision in the final third.

Desabre’s side will need to be clinical, as Cameroon pose a formidable challenge with their own experienced lineup.

A victory would propel DR Congo into the playoff final, where they could face Nigeria’s Super Eagles or Gabon’s Panthers, a potential showdown that has already sparked anticipation across the continent.

Nigeria on alert as playoff drama builds

For Nigeria, who are still reeling from a string of injury setbacks, DR Congo’s strong lineup serves as a clear warning.

The Super Eagles are set to meet Gabon in the other semi-final, with the winner advancing to face either DR Congo or Cameroon for a coveted ticket to the Intercontinental playoffs in March 2026.

A place in that playoff will determine who secures one of the final two spots for the FIFA World Cup, as seen on FIFA's official website.

DR Congo last appeared at the global showpiece in 1974, then known as Zaire, where they suffered defeats to Yugoslavia, Brazil, and Scotland.

