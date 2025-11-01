Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was in goal for Nigeria in eight matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The former Lobi Stars coach faced heavy criticism during the matches against Rwanda and Lesotho

Nigerians have issued a stern warning to the goalkeeper ahead of the 2026 World Cup playoff in Morocco, following an announcement by CAF

Stanley Nwabali came under criticism during Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, which concluded last October.

The former Katsina United player became the Super Eagles' first-choice at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), delivering brilliant performances, which helped Nigeria reach the final.

Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali during the CAF Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 match between Nigeria and Cameroon in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Photo by: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Nwabali’s reputation for time-wasting and dark arts first became evident in Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo last September. He was booked during the match against the Amavubi and was fortunate to avoid a second yellow card after another contentious incident.

However, the Super Eagles’ hopes of qualifying for the World Cup were nearly derailed by his performance against Lesotho.

Captain William Troost-Ekong opened the scoring from the spot in the 55th minute before debutant Akor Adams doubled the lead in the 80th, per BBC.

Three minutes later, Hlompho Kalake capitalised on Nwabali’s fumble in the box to pull one back, leaving Nigerian fans furious. Kalake almost grabbed a brace in 90+4 minutes after a mix-up between Semi Ajayi and Nwabali.

In Nigeria’s final qualifying match against Benin Republic, tension flared again when the Chippa United shot-stopper clashed with Fulham defender Calvin Bassey during halftime of their 4-0 win.

Meanwhile, Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is back playing following a four-month ban due to betting, per Yahoo Sports.

Nigerians warn Nwabali as FIFA deploys VAR for playoffs

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have confirmed that Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will be deployed during the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs in Morocco.

The decision is to ensure that the officiating remains top-notch and produces a representative from Africa.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali during the 2025 Unity Cup final between Jamaica and Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Photo by: Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria and Gabon will play the first semi-final at the Prince Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex in Rabat on November 13 at 5pm Nigerian time, while Cameroon and DR Congo will play at El Barid Stadium by 8pm Nigerian time.

Nigeria secured the a spot in the playoff series after finishing in second place in the CAF qualification group C with 17 points.

Before the match between Supe Eagles and Benin Republic, the fans urged Stanley Nwabali not to commit blunders that would stop Nigeria from securing a World Cup ticket.

Legit.ng compiled the fans' reactions to Nwabali following CAF's decision to use a VAR during the match against Gabon. Read them below:

@UzorJ15 said:

"Osimhen to score 3 penalties in the playoffs

"Nwabali should be very careful and extremely careful."

@sammyikego wrote:

"Nwabali should be careful o. That's all I have to say."

@joshisbak added:

"If Nwabali like, make he go dey do those his shenanigans."

@DarealkoolB01 said:

"Make them warn nwabali very seriously ooo!!!!"

