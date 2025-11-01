NFF President has vowed no stone will be left unturned in Super Eagles’ World Cup preparations

Nigeria is set to face Gabon in a crucial CAF playoff semifinal in Morocco on November 13

Victory could set up a heavyweight clash against Cameroon or DR Congo for a World Cup ticket

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has expressed unshakable belief that the Super Eagles will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Following a commanding 4-0 victory over Benin Republic in their last qualifier, Nigeria kept their hopes alive for a return to the global stage after missing out on the 2022 edition in Qatar.

With the next phase of qualifiers being a decisive playoff against Gabon’s Panthers in Rabat, Morocco, on November 13, per the BBC, Gusau insists the Super Eagles are primed for success.

“Everything is being done by the NSC and the NFF to see that nothing is left to chance. No stone will be left unturned,” Gusau was quoted by African Football.

The NFF president also praised the players’ resilience in the qualifying rounds and hinted that the same fighting spirit would carry them through to victory in the playoffs.

Preparations in full gear ahead of Gabon clash

According to Gusau, the Super Eagles’ camp will open in Rabat on Sunday, November 9, giving the players ample time to train and bond before their crucial encounter.

He confirmed that coordination between the NFF and the National Sports Commission (NSC) is at its peak, ensuring players have every support needed to perform at their best.

“The camp will open in Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday, 9th November. We are speaking to the players already, and everyone is on the same page.”

Gusau further emphasised that motivation within the Super Eagles team is high, as every player dreams of representing Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup.

“We have seen the hunger, the commitment, and the pride in these players. That special spirit that saw them rise against Benin will propel them again in Morocco.”

The road to the 2026 World Cup heats up

If Nigeria overcomes Gabon, the three-time African champions will face the winner of the other semifinal between Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo on November 16.

The victor of that final will earn a spot in the intercontinental playoffs scheduled for March 2026 in Mexico, as seen on FIFA's official website.

The Super Eagles, three-time African champions, are eager to return to the tournament they last featured in during 2018.

After missing the 2022 edition in Qatar, Gusau’s confidence that Nigeria will qualify for the 2026 edition echoes the country’s collective hope, as millions of fans await the team’s next step toward redemption.

