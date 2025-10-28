Turkish football analyst Ugur Meleke has ranked Victor Osimhen among the five best strikers in Europe

The Super Eagles forward has netted six goals across all competitions this season for Galatasaray

Osimhen’s consistency and hunger have drawn comparisons to Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Julian Alvarez

Victor Osimhen’s move to Galatasaray has quickly turned into one of the best success stories in European football this season.

The Nigerian striker has been in sensational form, combining power and a relentless work ethic to lead the Turkish giants both domestically and in Europe.

With six goals in all competitions, three in the Super Lig and three in the UEFA Champions League per Transfermarkt, Osimhen has once again proven why he is considered among the top forwards in world football.

The Nigerian striker’s ability to influence big matches was on full display last weekend, as he led Galatasaray’s comeback from behind to seal a 3-1 victory over Goztepe.

The 26-year-old’s recent performances for club and country have also reignited conversations about his place among Europe’s finest strikers.

From his clinical finishing to his tireless pressing, Osimhen has shown qualities that make him indispensable for both the Super Eagles and Galatasaray.

Osimhen among Europe’s top five strikers

Turkish football expert Ugur Meleke has joined the growing list of analysts praising Osimhen’s consistency and impact.

Speaking to Hürriyet after Galatasaray’s recent league win, Meleke named the Nigerian among Europe’s top five strikers, placing him in the same conversation as Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Julian Alvarez.

"Osimhen, in my opinion, is currently one of Europe's five most in-form center forwards. Next to Osimhen, I can only name Mbappe, Haaland, Dembele, and Alvarez.

“Lewa-Kane are now in a different age group. Isak is already out of form. Osimhen plays every match with such appetite, living so intensely in the moment that in the world, there's only three, maybe four leagues he 'can't break' on his own."

Meleke’s comments highlight not just Osimhen’s scoring record but his overall influence on matches.

His presence lifts teammates, stretches defenses, and creates opportunities, making him one of the most complete forwards in modern football.

Osimhen’s form good for Nigeria

Osimhen’s exploits with Galatasaray have not gone unnoticed back home in Nigeria.

His recent performances in the World Cup qualifiers, where he netted a hat-trick to help the Super Eagles qualify for the playoffs, coupled with his stellar form for Galatasaray, have reignited national pride.

The Super Eagles will be relying heavily on Osimhen’s goals when they tackle Gabon as the three-time African champions push to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup automatically and will have to rely on the playoffs to seal a backdoor ticket to football’s biggest competition next year.

