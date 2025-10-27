Victor Osimhen aimed a brutal troll at Fenerbahce after Galatasaray defeated Goztepe 3-1 on Sunday, October 26, 2025

Osimhen scored the first goal to spark the comeback before Gabriel Sara and Mauro Icardi scored to win the match

Goztepe defender Malcolm Bokele was sent off in the first half for a second bookable offence after elbowing Osimhen

Victor Osimhen aimed a dig at Fenerbahce after Galatasaray beat Goztepe during a Turkish Super League match on Sunday, October 26, 2025.

Galatasaray continued their impressive start to the season with a win at Rams Park, thanks to goals from Victor Osimhen, Gabriel Sara, and Mauro Icardi.

Victor Osimhen in action for Galatasaray during their 3-1 win over Goztepe. Photo by Adem Kutucu.

The match was Osimhen’s 50th appearance for the club, and he scored to mark it. It was head coach Okan Buruk's 100th league win in his 120th match.

The champions moved five points clear of Trabzonspor at the top of the table after 10 matches and are on course to win a fourth consecutive title.

Osimhen aims at Fenerbahce

As noted by Galatasaray's match report, Goztepe defender Malcolm Bokele was sent off in the 42nd minute for a second bookable offence after elbowing Victor Osimhen.

The incident sparked controversy in the Turkish media, with many claiming that the elbow was inadvertent and should not have been booked with the player already on a yellow card.

The Super Eagles forward spoke about the incident after the match, confirming that Bokele hit him hard and the incident is bookable anywhere.

“I didn't know Bokele was already on a yellow card. For me, I think his hand was on my cheek and he hit me so hard, but I wouldn't say much about this, the referee already decided as there was contact for sure,” he told Forza Cimbom.

The Nigerian forward did not miss the chance to troll rivals Fenerbahce, whom he claimed would be crying on social media.

“But just like you know, the other rival will start to cry on social media, will try to speak whatever they want, but of course, even in Europe, you get a yellow card for this,” he added.

Goztepe defender Malcolm Bokele receives a red card after a foul on Victor Osimhen. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

The rivalry between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce has been heated since its inception, and it took another turn last season when Jose Mourinho was in charge of Fener.

The Special One, known for being an instigator, brought drama to the rivalry, including physically attacking Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk.

As noted by Goal, the derby at Fenerbahçe's home last season was officiated by Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic after multiple complaints about Turkish referees.

Osimhen has played three times against the fierce rivals, won twice, and drawn once. He scored two goals in the Turkish Cup quarter-final last season.

