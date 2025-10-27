Eric Chelle has continued to strategise ahead of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup play-off against Gabon

The Super Eagles coach stated that Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman should not be blamed for the goal-scoring problems

Nigeria netted 11 goals in the first nine matches of the World Cup qualifiers, before scoring four on the final match day against Benin

The head coach of the Nigerian national team, Eric Chelle, has disclosed that Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman should not be blamed for the recent goal-scoring problems.

Chelle stressed that the team's transition through the midfield could be the issue, as it could make or mar the effectiveness of the forwards.

The Super Eagles were the only side to score in all their matches in CAF qualification Group C of the World Cup qualifiers.

However, they could only manage 11 goals in the first nine matches, before an emphatic 4-0 win over the Republic of Benin at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

In the course of the campaign, Victor Osimhen netted six goals, but three came in the final match in which Nigeria needed a dramatic last-minute goal from Frank Onyeka to secure a playoff spot as one of the best four second-placed teams, All Nigeria Soccer reports.

Ten different scorers registered their names on the scoresheet in the process, including William Troost-Ekong, Raphael Onyedika, Kelechi Iheanacho, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Calvin Bassey, Tolu Arokodare, Semi Ajayi, Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams.

It is believed that Chelle's philosophy is to have his players play collectively as a unit, rather than showing off individual brilliance.

The Franco-Malian tactician maintained that a team will produce goals with coordinated build-up from the back, which involves defenders, midfielders and forwards alike.

Nigerian legend Segun Odegbami was curious about the team's goalscoring problems and asked Chelle about the situation. The tactician responded via Eagle7 103.7 Sports FM:

"I don’t know if we have problems scoring goals. This is football; to score goals, you need to have a midfielder who gives the best ball, and to give the best ball, you need to have a defender who gives the best ball to the midfielder."

"This is the question about the group and philosophy, the way that you play. This is why every time I try to play with a lot of midfielders, because I want to dominate possession, we can find a free player who can provide the best assist."

The tactician also lamented time constraints, saying the squad has had tough times implementing his tactical ideas. Chelle added:

"We don't have a lot of time to work. For me, this team improves with every game, and I can adapt my game plan and philosophy to this team because now they understand me well, and I understand them well.

"We are focused on our project; this is the most important thing."

Up next for the team is the 2026 FIFA World Cup play-offs as the squad heads to Morocco for their clash against Gabon.

The winner of the fixture will take on either DR Congo in a final for the chance to represent Africa at the inter-continental play-offs.

Chukwueze doubtful for play-offs

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles injury woes have deepened after Fulham confirmed that Samuel Chukwueze remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Chukwueze joined Fulham on a season-long loan from AC Milan on deadline day and has yet to settle in London, despite the support of his compatriots Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey.

