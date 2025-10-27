Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk reached the milestone of 100 wins in 120 Turkish Super League matches

Galatasaray defeated Goztepe 3-1 thanks to goals from Victor Osimhen, Gabriel Sara, and Mauro Icardi

The milestone coincided with Victor Osimhen’s 50th appearance in all competitions for the Turkish club

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has shared his thoughts after he and Victor Osimhen hit personal milestones for the club in the win over Goztepe.

The champions came from behind to beat Goztepe, thanks to Osimhen’s equaliser, with the other two goals from Gabriel Sara and Mauro Icardi.

Victor Osimhen with the Galatasaray fans after the 3-1 win over Goztepe. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

The match was significant as it marked Osimhen's 50th appearance for Galatasaray and head coach Buruk’s 100th league win in 120 matches.

Osimhen spent last season on loan at the club before making the move permanent, while the Turkish manager is in his fourth season at the club and is on course to win a fourth title.

As noted by Transfermarkt, the Nigerian has scored 43 goals in 50 games, equalling the number his manager achieved for the club during his playing days.

Okan Buruk reacts after win over Goztepe

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk dedicated the win over Goztepe to midfielder Lucas Torreira, whose father suffered a heart attack in his native Uruguay.

The midfielder missed the match after he was granted compassionate leave to travel home and visit his father, who is now recovering well.

“I especially want to dedicate this victory to Lucas Torreira and his father, who aren't with us today. His father brings us great luck every time he comes here. He's someone we love and value very much. Let this victory be a gift to Lucas and his father,” he told GS TV.

Buruk reiterated that his team plays better when he deploys Osimhen and Icardi as a double striker force, with both men getting on the scoresheet.

He applauded the Super Eagles forward on his 50th appearance and celebrated his 100th league win in charge of the 25-time Turkish champions, and dedicated the win to the fans.

“We've achieved 100 wins in 120 matches. Of course, I'm at the helm of this as the manager, but the real issue is Galatasaray. So, this is Galatasaray's success,” he added.

Okan Buruk on the touchline during Galatasaray's 3-1 win over Goztepe. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

“As the manager, my players and I put in a significant effort on the field. We have a fan base that consistently supports us, both in Istanbul, away, and in our daily lives. I'd especially like to dedicate these 100 wins to them.”

The Galatasaray board will want more than just wins in the league; they will demand an extended performance in the UEFA Champions League.

The Lions have started on a strong note this season, bouncing back from a loss to Eintracht Frankfurt to beating Liverpool and Bodo/Glimt.

Osimhen reacts after his 50th appearance

