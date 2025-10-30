Super Eagles forward Tolu Arokodare has sent a subtle message to coach Eric Chelle with his performance against Chelsea

The former Genk star scored a goal in Wolves' 4-3 loss to the Blues in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, October 29

Nigeria are set to take on Gabon in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Morocco on November 13

Nigeria international Tolu Arokodare was on target in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 4-3 loss to Chelsea in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, October 29.

The Blues took an early lead in the 5th minute when Andrey Santos opened the scoring from a Jamie Gittens assist, setting the tone for a dominant first half.

Ten minutes later, Gittens grabbed his second assist of the night, setting up Tyrique George to double Chelsea’s advantage from close range.

Estevao made it 3-0 before halftime, with Santos turning provider to further silence the home crowd.

Three minutes into the second half, Super Eagles forward Tolu Arokodare, who had already come close twice, pulled one back for Wolves, per Chelsea FC Online.

The hosts gained momentum and narrowed the gap again in the 73rd minute through David Møller Wolfe’s strike.

Gittens then capped his impressive performance with his first Chelsea goal in the 89th minute, firing in from range to make it 4-2, before Wolfe struck again in stoppage time to end the game 4-3, per Chelsea FC.

Arokodare ready for play-off vs Gabon

With less than two weeks to the World Cup playoffs, Tolu Arokodare has declared his readiness for Nigeria’s clash against Gabon in Rabat, Morocco, on November 13.

The striker’s goal against Chelsea in the EFL Cup took his tally to two for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season.

Arokodare broke into the Super Eagles squad during the 2025 Unity Cup last May and netted Nigeria’s only goal in a 1-1 draw against Russia during an international friendly in June.

He also stepped up for the national team when Victor Osimhen was injured during the World Cup qualifier against Rwanda, scoring Nigeria’s only goal in the 1-0 win at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo last September.

However, his starting spot faces competition from Paul Onuachu, who has rediscovered top form in the Turkish League and is currently the highest goalscorer..

Legit.ng compiled the reactions that followed Tolu Arokodare's performance against Chelsea. Read them below:

@MilanAbuja said:

"The problem I have with Tolu is; for his size and physique he's not explosive enough. He doesn't use his physicality very well. He likes to be cute on the ball...likes to "dress" the ball and most times he takes too many touches, and he's not fast."

@BidemiSugar wrote:

"Bro is good at finishing, but he needs to be more agile and also work on his positioning."

@001Xtasy added:

"Yes o! 👏 Naija boy representing on the big stage! Keep making us proud, Tolu! 🇳🇬🔥⚽."

@josh_bw1 said:

"Tolu Arokodare’s goal for the team is a notable achievement."

