Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Tolu Arokodare has fired a warning to Chelsea ahead of the Carabao Cup fourth-round tie

Arokodare helped Wolves beat Everton 2-0 in their third round with his first goal for the club since joining on deadline day

Chelsea are looking to bounce back from their 2-1 loss to newly promoted Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on Saturday

Super Eagles forward Tolu Arokodare has fired a warning to Chelsea ahead of their Carabao Cup fourth-round match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Chelsea will travel to Molineux Stadium to take on the struggling Wolves in the cup tie, with both sides aiming for a win to progress to the next round.

Tolu Arokodare in action for Wolves during their 3-2 loss to Burnley. Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The world champions lost their last Premier League game to newly promoted Sunderland 2-1, thanks to a late Chemsdine Talbi goal.

Wolves lost 3-2 at home to Burnley and are bottom of the Premier League table as the only team yet to win this season after nine matches.

Chelsea beat Lincoln City 2-1 in the third round, while Wolves beat Everton 2-0, their only win this season, with Arokodare getting on the scoresheet.

Arokodare sends message to Chelsea

Wolves forward Tolu Arokodare has sent a message to Chelsea ahead of their Carabao Cup clash, warning that his team wants to turn their season around.

The club is on course for relegation from the Premier League this season, with two points from nine matches, the worst in the league, but Arokodare believes a win against Chelsea could turn their season around.

He admitted that it would be difficult because of the quality of their opponent and their recent result, but their win over Everton in the previous round gives them hope.

“Getting the win against a team like Chelsea would be a huge confidence boost for us, because it would send a message to other teams,” he told Wolves' official website.

“It also sends a message to us in our heads mentally, if you can beat a team like Chelsea, then you can obviously do it in the league too.

“So, we're going to focus on trying to get the win, and then change our focus back to the league, because the game after Chelsea is a very important game too.”

Tolu Arokodare after scoring his first goal for Wolves against Everton. Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Arokodare arrived in the Premier League on deadline day from the Belgian Jupiler Pro League after winning the Golden Boot at KFC Genk last season.

He has struggled for minutes since moving to England. As noted by Transfermarkt, he has played only 217 minutes and started only two matches.

Nigerians frowned at the move as he was becoming a key player for the Super Eagles, and they need their players to get regular minutes at a stable club.

