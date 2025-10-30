Eric Chelle has reportedly invited a midfielder, who is lighting up Serie A, to the Nigerian national team set-up

The tactician earlier hinted that he would invite one or two new players to the team for the upcoming World Cup play-off

The Super Eagles continue their quest for World Cup qualification when they take on Gabon on November 13

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly invited two new players to the national team ahead of the upcoming World Cup play-off.

The three-time African champions head to Morocco for a mini-tournament as they continue their quest to secure qualification for the Mundial.

Nigeria take on Gabon on November 13 in a semi-final, while DR Congo and Cameroon will slug it out in the other fixture.

The winners of both matches will face off in the final for a chance to become Africa's representative at the inter-continental play-off slated for March, per CAF.

Since he was appointed the Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle has handed national debuts to several talented players.

The likes of Tolu Arokodare, Felix Agu, Akor Adams, Benjamin Fredrick, Olakunle Olusegun and Chrisantus Uche are now part of the squad.

Ahead of the massive fixture against the Panthers of Gabon, Own Goal are reporting that Chelle has named Inter Milan midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro in his provisional squad.

Chelle earlier confirmed that he will bring in one or two more players, but the tactician did not divulge the names.

While speaking with the legendary Segun Odegbami on his 90 Minutes with Mathematical show on Eagle7FM, the Franco-Malian tactician said:

"I will bring one or two players for November (World Cup Playoffs), and we will see after."

Who is Ebenezer Akinsanmiro?

Akinsanmiro, who joined Inter in 2023, is currently on loan at Serie A side Pisa and has already made seven league appearances this season.

His ability to drive the ball forward and transition quickly between defence and attack has caught the attention of the Super Eagles coach.

With Nigeria’s midfield struggling for creativity in recent games, the 20-year-old could be a timely addition to bolster the squad.

It was gathered that Chelle has seen four of his matches on live television and is expected to monitor him again when Pisa take on Lazio.

Ebenezer Akinsanmiro was named Man of the Match after a commanding performance in Pisa's 0-0 draw with Fiorentina on Serie A Matchday 5.

Pisa are struggling in the Serie A, having managed just four points from their opening eight games, while Lazio currently sit in tenth place, having got eleven points from their opening eight games, per Sports Mole.

Chelle names Onuachu for Gabon

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eric Chelle also named 31-year-old Paul Onuachu in his provisional list for the upcoming game against Gabon.

The striker has been in fine form for Turkish club Trabzonspor so far this season, and he is currently the Super Lig top scorer with 7 goals in ten matches.

