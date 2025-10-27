Peter Obi condemns FIFA’s revelation of mismanaged funds by the Nigeria Football Federation, calling it a shameful reflection of national corruption

Former Anambra state governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reacted to recent reports of fund mismanagement in Nigeria’s sporting sector. He described it as a reflection of the country’s entrenched corruption and institutional decay.

He said the revelation by FIFA over the alleged diversion of funds released to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for stadium development and youth sports growth was “sickening and shameful.”

Obi, who shared his views through his verified account on X (formerly Twitter), said the scandal mirrors how public institutions have failed to properly manage scarce national resources that should benefit ordinary Nigerians.

FIFA funds scandal exposes deeper rot

The former governor recalled that during his administration in Anambra State, FIFA officials and members of the national sports federation visited Awka to announce the state as one of six designated zones for the construction of a FIFA-standard stadium.

According to him, the project was meant to be fully funded by FIFA and implemented through the Federal Ministry of Sports.

“We immediately allocated land for that purpose, and they assured us that the project would be executed through the Federal Ministry of Sports. That was the last we heard of it,” Obi stated.

He said his government, believing the project was already underway, invested state funds in developing smaller stadiums to encourage youth participation in sports.

Among the facilities completed were the Chuba Ikpeazu Memorial Stadium and the Godwin Achebe Stadium, both in Onitsha.

Obi expressed dismay that years after the visit, nothing came out of the proposed FIFA project. He said the new report of misused FIFA funds confirms the pattern of corruption that has stifled sports development in Nigeria.

Obi calls for integrity and accountability

The former governor said about 25 million dollars had reportedly been received by the NFF from FIFA and CAF since 2013, with little evidence to show for it. He described the alleged 1.2 million dollar stadium built in Kebbi State as a “national embarrassment” that fails to reflect the funds reportedly spent.

Obi criticised what he described as the hypocrisy of leaders who label truth-tellers as “demarketers” of Nigeria while engaging in massive looting.

“The real demarketers of Nigeria are the incompetent leaders who have forged their way to wealth through the mismanagement and theft of public funds,” he said.

He lamented that corruption has robbed Nigerian youths of opportunities, forcing many into desperation.

“Our youths are our most prized assets, yet we have destroyed their future and then turned around to label them ‘Yahoo boys,’ when, in truth, the leaders who have robbed them of their future are the real ‘Yahoo’ of our nation,” he added.

Obi called for honesty, transparency, and accountability across all sectors, saying these values are essential for national rebuilding. He concluded that Nigeria would only begin to progress when integrity becomes the standard of governance. “A New Nigeria is Possible,” he affirmed.

NFF releases statement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had published a statement on its website in response to an allegation of mismanagement of funds by the federation.

The federation, which oversees all football-related matters in Nigeria, has been accused of embezzling funds received from FIFA and CAF towards football development.

An online user, C Mobike, has published a series of videos on X, speaking about the funds the federation received from higher bodies, the effect of which he claimed is not seen in Nigerian football.

