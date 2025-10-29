Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, faced criticism after attending the Dubai summit with his two sons

Nigerians accused Wike of misusing public funds for a “family vacation” under the guise of official duty

Calls intensified for anti-corruption agencies and the National Assembly to probe the minister’s trip

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has come under intense scrutiny after attending the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with his two sons.

The development sparked outrage among Nigerians who accused the minister of funding a “family vacation” with public resources under the pretext of an official assignment.

Source: Twitter

Images from the summit showed Wike’s sons wearing delegate tags and seated beside him during several sessions of the international forum, which brought together mayors and city leaders from across the world to discuss urban development and sustainability.

Backlash after media aide’s post

Controversy deepened when Wike’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, posted a picture of the minister and his sons on X with the caption,

“When e reach your turn, carry your enemies travel.”

The post quickly went viral, amassing over 454,000 views, 130 reposts, 286 quotes, and nearly 1,000 likes by Wednesday afternoon.

Many Nigerians saw the statement as mocking and insensitive, further fuelling anger over perceived misuse of public funds.

Nigerians demand accountability

Several social media users questioned why the minister’s children were included in an official delegation meant for qualified public servants.

A user, @magaflexing, wrote,

“This is exactly the mindset that has kept Africa backward. Governance should not be about friends or enemies but about service to the people.”

Another, @iOccupyNigeria, commented,

“Wike no be governor, no be mayor. He be Minister of FCT, yet he carry him children go Dubai as delegates. Na public money dem use fly go. Who born that kind impunity?”

Similarly, @BigOnukwugha argued that “when a minister replaces career civil servants with family members on international trips, it weakens institutional growth and continuity.”

Critics allege pattern of nepotism

Some users linked the controversy to a broader culture of nepotism among Nigeria’s political elite.

“You are watching your resources being spent on father and sons who will later rule over you,” posted @Real_me_Abdul.

Others compared Wike’s action to “dynastic politics” in Nigeria, where political leaders allegedly prepare their children for future public roles.

Calls for investigation grow louder

Adding to the criticism, Isaac Fayose, brother of former Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose, questioned Wike’s conduct in a Facebook post.

“What is Wike’s son doing in a meeting of the directors of the Ministry of Aviation and the FCT?” he asked.

Neither Wike nor the Federal Capital Territory Administration has issued an official response to the allegations.

Meanwhile, calls are mounting for anti-corruption agencies and the National Assembly to investigate the trip and determine whether the inclusion of Wike’s sons violated public service regulations.

Source: Legit.ng