Udinese coach Kosta Runjaic has sent a strong message to Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye following his performance during the weekend

The Nigerian international has conceded a total of three goals since returning from his suspension

The former Watford star has been tipped to replace Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali ahead of the playoffs

Udinese coach Kosta Runjaic has backed goalkeeper Maduka Okoye following his performance against Lecce on Saturday, October 25.

Former Watford goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, who was suspended for three months last season due to a betting scandal, made a strong comeback in Cremonese’s 1-1 draw against Lazio.

Maduka Okoye during the Serie A between Juventus and Udinese at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. Photo by: Matteo Bottanelli/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Okoye produced three crucial one-on-one saves, including a key stop against England international Jamie Vardy, preventing Cremonese from conceding in the October 21 encounter, per League Reporters.

The performance of the German-born shot-stopper has reignited calls for his return to the Nigerian national team, with fans expressing dissatisfaction over Stanley Nwabali’s recent displays.

Nwabali nearly cost Nigeria a spot in the World Cup playoffs after Lesotho came close to equalising in the 94th minute of their qualifier.

Okoye gets backing of coach

Maduka Okoye has conceded three goals since returning to the starting XI of Udinese.

Udinese led the first half with two goals from Jesper Karlstrom and Keinan Davis, before Medon Berisha pulled one back with a spectacular free-kick in the 58th minute.

Maduka Okoye during the Serie A match between US Cremonese and Udinese Calcio at Stadio Giovanni Zini in Cremona, Italy. Photo by: Marco M. Mantovani.

Source: Getty Images

In the 68th minute, Okoye mistimed a corner kick but was eventually cleared out of danger by the defenders.

Adam Buksa gave Udinese's two-goal led in the 89th minute, only for Konan N'Dri to beating Okoye once again.

Speaking after the game, Kosta Runjaic attributed Okoye’s performance to game rustiness.

Runjaic explained that it would not be easy for the Nigerian international to regain top form within a short period. He said:

"Maduka Okoye has been out for two months and he has only had quality time during training.

“He did not have more saves to make in the first half of the game but despite that, we need him to maintain high level concentration, per Diretta Calciomercato."

We have abundant goalkeeper - Elijah

Former Nigeria U20 star Sam Elijah said the country has abundant goalkeepers scattered across the globe.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Elijah said the Super Eagles do not have to struggle with the goalkeeping department if there is continuity from the age-grade teams. He said:

"I can tell you that we have lots of goalkeepers in the Nigeria Premier Football League and other European league who can fight for the number one shirt.

"We have a template already in the Nigeria Football Federation, and all we need to do graduate the goalkeepers from the junior to senior categories like Francis Uzoho."

Nigeria legend sends message to Nwabali

Legit.ng earlier reported that legendary Nigerian goalkeeper Alloy Agu has sent an urgent message to Stanley Nwabali amid growing concerns over the Super Eagles' goalkeeping position.

Agu, who was part of the Nigerian national team set up in the late 80s and early 90s, admitted that there is a need for other keepers to compete with Nwabali.

Source: Legit.ng