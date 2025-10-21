A senior Super Eagles player has insisted Stanley Nwabali will remain Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper

Maduka Okoye has returns from a three-month suspension at Udinese, sparking debate over the Nigeria No. 1 spot

Nwabali is under scrutiny after recent errors in World Cup qualifiers, but retains the backing of coaches and teammates

The return of Maduka Okoye to Udinese’s starting lineup has reopened a familiar conversation in the Nigerian football space about who should be the Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper.

Okoye, who was suspended for three months due to a betting scandal last season, made a brilliant comeback in Udinese’s 1-1 draw against Lazio.

Maduka Okoye returned to Udinese's starting line-up after almost three months due to suspension. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

According to One Football, the German-born goalkeeper displayed sharp reflexes, pulling off three crucial one-on-one saves that prevented Cremonese from claiming victory.

Okoye’s performance has kickstarted talks about his potential return as Nigeria’s No. 1 goalkeeper, a position now held by Stanley Nwabali.

Since his breakout display at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Nwabali has been Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper.

However, his recent form in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers has raised eyebrows, with several costly errors nearly jeopardizing Nigeria’s campaign.

Super Eagles star backs Nwabali over Okoye

Despite the rising calls for change, a senior member of the Super Eagles has made it clear that the coaching staff and defenders remain firmly behind Nwabali.

Stanley Nwabali has been widely criticised for his underwhelming performances in Nigeria's final World Cup qualifiers vs Lesotho and Benin. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

“Maduka plays at a higher level than Nwabali, but that doesn’t always translate to the national team,” the player told OwnGoal Nigeria.

“For now, Nwabali has confidence working for him and the trust of the coaches and defence in front of him. But it’s good that Okoye is back because of what he adds either as backup or when he is required to step in.”

Nwabali’s chemistry with the defensive line is reportedly a major factor behind the Chippa United goalkeeper’s continued selection in the national team.

While Okoye’s club form with Udinese is promising, his absence from international duty since 2022 has created doubts about his readiness for high-pressure matches.

Pressure mounts ahead of crucial World Cup playoff

As Nigeria prepares for their decisive World Cup playoff against Gabon as reported by Sky Sports, all eyes will be on coach Eric Chelle and his goalkeeping choice.

The Super Eagles’ upcoming clash against the Panthers, led by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in November will likely determine which goalkeeper gets the nod from head coach Chelle.

For Nwabali, the stakes could not be higher, as any repeat of his Lesotho or Benin Republic mistakes could prove costly.

The Chippa United goalkeeper’s recent performance, including a misjudged pass that led to Lesotho’s goal and a near-blunder late in the game, has drawn criticism from fans.

Okoye, meanwhile, remains patient but motivated. Having returned to Udinese’s starting XI, he hopes to use consistent club performances to prove he deserves another shot in the Super Eagles’ shirt.

Nigeria legend sends message to Nwabali

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that legendary Nigerian goalkeeper Alloy Agu has sent an urgent message to Stanley Nwabali amid growing concerns over the Super Eagles' goalkeeping position.

Agu, who was part of the Nigerian national team set up in the late 80s and early 90s, admitted that there is a need for other keepers to compete with Nwabali.

Source: Legit.ng