Victor Osimhen scored a brilliant goal as Galatasaray beat Goztepe 3-1 to extend their lead on the Super Lig table

Osimhen’s clever dribble past the Goztepe goalkeeper left fans raving after netting his third league goal this season

The goal also marked his 43rd league strike for Galatasaray, equalling his coach Okan Buruk’s record

Victor Osimhen was once again the star of the show as Galatasaray came from behind to secure a 3-1 win over Goztepe at RAMS Park.

Despite an early scare when Efkan Bekiroglu gave the visitors a sixth-minute lead, Galatasaray’s relentless pressure soon paid off, and Osimhen made sure of that.

Osimhen scored his third league goal of the season as Galatasaray defeated Goztepe 3-1 on Sunday. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

According to Livescores, Osimhen equalised in the 19th minute when the Nigerian forward punished a poor back pass from Goztepe’s defence.

With lightning speed, he intercepted the ball, sold a deft dummy that left the goalkeeper completely stranded, and calmly slotted into an empty net.

The crowd inside the RAMS Park erupted as Osimhen celebrated what was arguably one of the cheekiest goals of the Super Lig season so far.

How fans reacted to Osimhen's goal

Social media was set ablaze after the match, with fans heaping praise on Osimhen’s audacity and technique.

One fan tweeted, “Who said VO9 can’t dribble? That goal silenced every doubter.”

Another wrote, “That was a goal from a striker playing with pure confidence. Jagun jagun!”

Many admired not just the finish, but his ability to anticipate defenders’ mistakes.

“Giving a back pass when Osimhen is around is suicidal,” joked one supporter.

Another fan posted:

"That's a goal from a striker playing with a lot of confidence. Jagun jagun." One fan posted: "Osimhen have mastered the art of stealing balls from defenders with reckless back pass."

Another posted:

"Positional play and reading of the game, he was waiting for his colleague to make the pass and when he saw it was a back pass he bounced on it and surely it was never going to be an offside"

Another tweeted:

"Giving back pass with Osimhen on that field is more like suicidal for any defender 🤣🤣🤣 That guy go pursue you like you thief him last card 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Another posted:

"There is no other better attacking assassin as Striker like this man in the whole world."

Osimhen’s hunger and awareness once again showed why he’s considered one of the deadliest strikers in Europe right now.

Record-breaking night for Osimhen

According to Transfermarkt, the goal was Osimhen’s third league goal and seventh overall this season, taking his total to 43 league goals for Galatasaray, a figure that now sees him level with head coach Okan Buruk in the club’s all-time scoring chart.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring his seventh goal of the season for Galatasaray. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Only five foreign players have ever scored more league goals for the Turkish giants.

With Galatasaray sitting five points clear at the top of the Super Lig with 28 points, Osimhen’s form has been pivotal.

Osimhen’s form good for Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that for the Super Eagles, this run of form for Osimhen could not come at a better moment.

The forward’s sharpness will be music to the ears of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle as Nigeria prepare for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff against Gabon in Morocco.

