Victor Osimhen was on the scoresheet in Galatasaray's 3-1 win over Goztepe in a Turkish Super Lig fixture

The visitors opened the scoring early in the game, but Osimhen drew his side level in the 13th minute with a fine finish

The Nigerian forward has now taken his goal tally to six in nine matches in all competitions so far this season

Nigerian international continued with his scoring spree in the Turkish top-flight as he was on the scoresheet as Galatasaray defeated Goztepe on Sunday afternoon.

The 26-year-old restored parity for his side in the 13th minute after the visitors had taken an early lead courtesy of an Efkan Bekiroglu strike.

Osimhen sent the entire RamsPark buzzing after he capitalised on a defensive error before beating the goalkeeper to make it 1-1.

Victor Osimhen has matched Okan Buruk's scoring record following his strike against Goztepe. Photo: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Gabriel Sara and Mauro Icardi grabbed second-half goals to make sure it ended 3-1, ensuring the league leaders extend their lead on the table, per BBC.

Following his goal in the encounter, Osimhen has now taken his goal tally to six in nine matches in all competitions so far this season.

Osimhen equals Okan Buruk's record

The strike also saw him equal the goal tally of current manager Okan Buruk, who scored 43 goals in 306 appearances during his active days.

Since his first spell at the club when he arrived on loan during the 2024/2025 season, Osimhen has scored a total of 43 goals in just 50 appearances.

The victory takes Galatasaray to 28 points, five clear of second-placed Trabzonspor, who sit on 23 points.

With Osimhen in red-hot form, Galatasaray look well on course to defend their league title and continue their dominance in Turkish football.

He was also on the scoresheet in the midweek, helping Galatasaray to a comfortable 3-1 victory over Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League.

The striker thanked his teammates and also stated that he wants to do everything possible to help the team. Osimhen said via Yahoo:

"It was a very important match. I congratulate all my teammates. The opposition really pushed us in the second half, but we held strong.

"I don't break these records alone. I've won two matches thanks to my teammates, not on my own. I’d like to see others get rewarded as well.

"Whether it’s through my goals, assists, or work rate, I always want to help the team."

His goals on the night ensured that he became the first Galatasaray player to score in seven consecutive European games since Burak Yilmaz in 2013.

As a result, Galatasaray move to 14th on the Champions League log, having grabbed six points from three matches played so far.

Victor Osimhen was on the scoresheet in Galatasaray's 3-1 win over Goztepe. Photo: Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray benefiting from Osimhen's deal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Galatasaray took the bold step of splashing €75 million to sign Victor Osimhen permanently, and have not regretted their record-breaking investment.

Galatasaray has earned a significant portion of the fee they paid to sign Osimhen only a few months into the season.

In UEFA Champions League participation and match-winning bonus, the Lions have earned €23 million after wins over Liverpool and Bodo/Glimt.

Source: Legit.ng