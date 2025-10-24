Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has been ranked among the top goalscorers in the UEFA Champions League

The 26-year-old striker has scored in back-to-back Champions League games for Galatasaray

Osimhen is competing for the Champions League Golden Boot against Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has joined the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League Golden Boot race.

The Super Eagles forward has been impressive in this year's tournament after returning from an injury sustained during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Rwanda last September.

The FIFA U17 World Cup winner grabbed a brace in the first half against Bodo/Glimt to secure a 3-1 win on Wednesday night, October 22.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League match between Galatasaray and Bodo/Glimt at RAMS Park in Istanbul. Photo by: Bunyamin Celik/Anadolu.

The Turkish reigning champion recorded back-to-back European victories, having won just one of their previous 18 main-draw matches.

Victor Osimhen found the back of the net in the 3rd minute, sending the fans at the RamsPark into the wilds.

The former Napoli forward scored a brace in the 33rd minute after capitalising on the defensive error of the visitors and then, Yunus Akgun extended the lead on the hour mark to make it three.

Their Norwegian opponent dominated possession later in the and they eventually reduced the deficit through Andreas Helmersen in the 75th minute as it ended 3-1.

Osimhen's goal against Bodo/Glimt ensured that he became the first Galatasaray player to score in seven consecutive European games since Burak Yilmaz in 2013, per Squawka.

Galatasaray have moved to 14th place on the UEFA Champions League log, after securing six points from three matches.

Victor Osimhen during the UEFA Champions League match between Galatasaray and Bodo/Glimt at RAMS Park in Istanbul. Photo by Bunyamin Celik/Anadolu.

Osimhen joins UCL top scorer

Victor Osimhen is in the race to win the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League Golden Boot award.

The 26-year-old has made three appearances for Galatasaray this season, following his injury while representing Nigeria.

Upon his recovery, Osimhen inspired the Turkish giant to beat the reigning EPL champion, Liverpool, 1-0, before his meaningful impact against Bodo/Glimt.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) and Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) are currently the top scorers after three matches.

The English international scored a brace against Chelsea in their 3-1 victory; another brace against Pafos in their 5-1 victory, and one goal in their 4-0 win versus Club Brugge.

For Mbappe, the France international scored a brace against Marseille in their 2-1 win, and a hat-trick against Kairat Almaty in their 5-0 rout, per Transfermarkt.

Legit.ng have gathered the reaction of fans following Victor Osimhen's golden boot chase. Read the below:

@munga__ said:

"This is the best year for strikers in a long time. Strikers are coming back into football.

@aliayd0gan wrote:

"This year there will be King Osimhen 👑.

@Jack119450"added:

"Kane and Mbappé leading the pack with 5 goals each! Osimhens 3 goals for Galatasaray are a pleasant surprise exciting race ahead."

