Lamine Yamal is facing heavy criticism following Barcelona's 1-2 loss to fierce rivals Real Madrid, on Sunday night

It was another explosive edition of the El Clásico, which lived up to its pre-match razzmatazz, but Los Blancos got the better of their opponents

2025 Ballon d'Or runner-up Lamine Yamal failed to register his name on the scoresheet, and fans have stormed his page

Angry fans have stormed the comment sections of various posts on Lamine Yamal's Instagram page, following Barcelona's loss to Real Madrid.

It was a fight-to-the-finish in another blockbuster episode of the El Clásico, but a determined Los Blancos won the tie at the Bernabeu.

French striker Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, but it was Fermin Lopez who restored parity for the Catalan giants in the 38th minute.

Lamine Yamal failed to score in Barcelona's 2-1 loss to Real Madrid. Photo: Angel Martinez.

Five minutes later, the hosts were back in front, and this time it was Jude Bellingham who tucked home from close range to make it 2-1.

Both teams played with more caution in the second half, and it was Madrid that should have extended their lead, but Mbappe missed a penalty.

Drama at full-time

Dani Carvajal and Thibaut Courtois both went after Lamine Yamal after the game, and De Jong was critical of the players’ behaviour at the Santiago Bernabeu.

De Jong told Movistar via Barca Blaugranes:

"I didn’t see what happened. I was on the bench and saw a lot of people. When the referee blew his whistle, Real Madrid players went after Lamine.

"It’s a bit exaggerated. You’d have to ask them.In the first half we weren’t sharp with the ball. Madrid hurt with their players up front.

"In the second half we lacked the ability to create danger and clear chances."

Yamal criticised on social media

Meanwhile, fans have stormed the comment section of several posts on Lamine Yamal's Instagram page.

cicie_cassa said:

"Make your respect and stay focused on football. Be humble like Messi and respond rather on the field."

syders99 added:

"You better be serious with your career bro."

mohamed455688 posited:

"Brother sorry leave the woman's business, from you to me you're happy today tell me the truth nothing you played nothing.

"Brother we have to tell the truth if you don't get it together you will end up as a certain player."

sannushredz commented:

"yamal more active on the Internet than the pitch."

se.kaeta said:

"Bro, trust me! Leave Nicky if you would be the best. If you don't hear me, let us to look at your career. Down grade."

juliooronv posted:

"You talk a lot yamal, I'm a Barcelona fan at heart but what you do is wrong, you're becoming fati little by little, you must change, the ten must not be yours."

Barcelona were beaten by Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. Photo: David Ramos.

