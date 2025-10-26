Super Eagles legend Finidi George has set an impressive record with a Nigerian club at the CAF Champions League

Rivers United beat Black Bull 3-1 in the second leg of the preliminary second round tie on Saturday night, October 25

Fans urged the former Super Eagles coach to use the NPFL to build his profile before reapplying for the national team job

Rivers United defeated Black Bull in the first leg of the 2025/26 CAF Champions League preliminary second round tie played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday evening, October 25.

In the 15th minute, Wasiu Falolu put Rivers United ahead with a brilliant finish inside the penalty box.

Maclyn Biokpo doubled the lead for the Port Harcourt-based team in the 42nd minute of the encounter, per Flash Score.

The Mozambican team pulled one back after the break through Moctar Diallo to tie the encounter.

In the 75th minute, Timothy Zachariah came to the rescue of United as his suberp strike gave the home team the deserved win of the match, per Sofa Score.

Meanwhile, Rivers United had lost 1-0 to the Black Bulls at the Estadio Nacional do Zimpeto in Maputo on Sunday, courtesy of a second-half goal from Moctar Diallo.

George set record in CAF CL

The win over the Black Bulls has secured Rivers United's place for the first time in the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

According to Daily Post, former Super Eagles coach Finidi George led Rivers United to become the first club from Nigeria to reach the tournament’s group stage since Lobi Stars did so in the 2018/19 season.

United are currently in 10th position in the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League table with 12 points from seven matches.

The Port Harcourt-based team prepares for the group stage draw on November 3, where they will face some of Africa’s top clubs.

Meanwhile, Finidi George had a brief stint as coach of the Super Eagles, recording one win and one draw during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers before tendering his resignation.

Fans react

@SJamgbadi said:

"This is Finidi George level for now. Stephen Keshi of blessed memory didn't just stroll to be Super Eagles coach, he coached lesser African footballing Nations and did a lot especially with Togo. And he became the first Nigerian coach to win AFCON as a Captain and Coach. Congrats anyway

@MASINACHIMYKIEL wrote:

"After a decade out of CAF CL, Finidi qualified an NPFL club for CAFCL. A reminder that Finidi is not bad, if not for the NFF internal politics, and that Osimhen saga, Finidi is better than Eric Chelle. I stand to be corrected. He won the league for Enyimba. He will still coach us."

@Blessingyeye added:

"Since 2018????

"We have really regressed as a country.

"We are obviously not winning the title in years if we are struggling to qualify for it."

