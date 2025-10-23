A former Liverpool star has shown interest in playing for Nigeria ahead of the 2026 World Cup playoffs

Super Eagles are on the verge of qualifying for the Mundial, after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar

Nigeria narrowly missed out on the chance of securing the World Cup ticket in the CAF qualification group C

Nigeria's chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have received a huge boost with a former Liverpool star set to switch allegiance.

The Super Eagles struggled in the first four matches of the qualifiers before finding their rhythm under Eric Chelle.

Nigeria beat Benin Republic 4-0 with a hat-trick coming from Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen and Brentford defender Frank Onyeka to move up to second position in the CAF qualification group C.

Super Eagles players during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Rwanda in Uyo. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

The win gave the Super Eagles 17 points as they displaced Burkina Faso with 21 points from the Top 4 losers. Nigeria will face Gabon in the first semifinal of the playoff, while DR Congo take on Cameroon.

The winners of each semifinal will take on each other in the final, three days later.

Nigeria are currently on the right track with Victor Osimhen fit, as he scored a brace in the UEFA Champions League match on Wednesday, October 22.

Former Arsenal academy player to play for Super Eagles

Former England U20 star Ovie Ejaria is set to pledge his future to the Super Eagles ahead of the upcoming World Cup playoffs.

According to OwnGoal, the Oviedo player has been snubbed by the Three Lions after he played for the age-grade teams but failed to break into the senior team.

The representative of Ejaria said the player has established himself at club level and gained the trust of Eric Chelle.

He explained that it has always been the dream of the former Reading star to wear the green, white, green jersey at the international level. His representative said:

"I feel it is very early to speak about Ovie Ejaria playing for Nigeria, but that is the realistic long term goal and aspiration.

"Currently, he has to establish himself at club level to gain the trust of the coach of the Nigerian team but it’s true that he is keen on representing Nigeria at the highest level and his association with England ended years ago.

Ovie Ejaria during the La Liga match between Real Oviedo and Real Sociedad at Carlos Tartiere in Spain. Photo by: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce.

Source: Getty Images

"The way the season ends will be instrumental to how his dreams will be realised."

Brief details of Ejaria

Born in Southwark, England, Ovie Ejaria represented England in the U20 and U21, scoring two goals.

The 27-year-old grew up supporting Arsenal before playing nine years for the Gunners in the academy.

Ejaria signed for Liverpool in 2014, playing his first competitive match against Derby County in the EFL Cup, per BBC.

Meanwhile, the midfielder made a surprise move to the newly promoted side at the start of the season after almost two years without a club.

He has made four appearances this season, including his debut, which came against league giants Real Madrid, per Transfermarkt.

Super Eagles cancel friendly matches

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will no longer go ahead with their planned international friendlies against Venezuela and Colombia in the United States next month.

Having qualified for the World Cup play-offs, the three-time African champions will continue their quest for a ticket to the global showpiece.

