South African legend Joel Masilela has labeled the Super Eagles “a mediocre team” before the World Cup playoffs

Masilela claims Nigerian football has lost its competitive edge compared to other African countries

These comments come as Nigeria prepares for the World Cup playoffs after missing automatic qualification

Former South African international Joel “Fire” Masilela has launched a stinging attack on Nigerian football, calling the Super Eagles and the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) “mediocre.”

The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns winger made the remarks following his former club’s emphatic 5-1 victory over NPFL champions Remo Stars in the CAF Champions League preliminary round.

The Super Eagles have been labeled a mediocre team by South African legend Joel Masilela.

Speaking to KickOff.com, Masilela said there was little to celebrate about Sundowns’ dominant display because the Nigerian side lacked quality.

“I didn’t even celebrate the 5-1 win in the first leg. These are weak teams. The Nigerian league is no longer competitive. Even their national team has become mediocre. It’s clear they are struggling.”

Masilela’s comments add salt to Nigeria’s football wounds, as the Super Eagles prepare for a crucial playoff round to keep their World Cup dream alive after missing out on an automatic qualification spot.

Masilela compares Nigeria to South Africa

The former South African winger went further, questioning the standard of football in Nigeria, insisting that the NPFL is a shadow of its former self.

“It’s not the strong, competitive Nigerian league we once knew. Remo Stars may be champions, but they are champions of a weak league. If you compare it to our Betway Premiership, you will see a big difference.”

Masilela even went as far as to claim that Nigeria’s domestic football is now weaker than Tanzania’s, arguing that the decline in the NPFL’s competitiveness has directly affected the performance of the Super Eagles.

“Look at the Nigerian national team, it’s no longer a team that strikes fear,” he added.

Super Eagles face pressure ahead of crucial playoffs

The Super Eagles’ recent performances have done little to silence critics like Masilela.

The Super Eagles are set to battle Gabon, DR Congo, and Cameroon in the playoffs for a World Cup ticket.

Nigeria finished second in Group C of the World Cup qualifiers, just a point behind South Africa.

The three-time African champions failed to defeat Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana in both legs and dropped vital points against Zimbabwe, Lesotho, and Benin Republic.

Now, Nigeria faces a difficult road to redemption in the African playoffs, where they will clash with Gabon in the semifinals.

Should they advance, they will face either Cameroon or DR Congo for a spot in the intercontinental playoffs in March 2026, as seen on FIFA's official website.

Six teams will participate in the intercontinental playoffs, with the two finalists advancing to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While the Super Eagles remain one of Africa’s most talented squads, their recent inconsistency continues to raise concerns among fans.

