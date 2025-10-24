Hugo Broos has tipped the Super Eagles of Nigeria to make it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup via the play-off route

The three-time African champions missed out on an automatic ticket to the Mundial , and now head to Morocco for a mini-tournament

They face Gabon on November 13, and the winner will clash with the victor between Cameroon and DR Congo in the final

The head coach of the South African national football team, Hugo Broos, has sent a message to the Super Eagles as they head to the World Cup play-offs.

Bafana Bafana edged Nigeria to the automatic ticket in the qualifiers by a point, but the West Africans can still progress via another route.

Nine teams from the African continent have confirmed their place at the global showpiece, but one more team can still progress via the inter-continental play-offs.

Hugo Broos tips Nigeria to pick the World Cup ticket via the play-offs. Photo: Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles head to Morocco, where they face the Panthers of Gabon on November 13 in a semi-final, while Cameroon and DR Congo will slug it out in the other fixture, per ESPN.

Winners of both matches will clash in the final, slated for November 16, for a chance to become Africa's sole representatives at the inter-continental play-offs slated for March next year.

Although Nigeria started the World Cup qualifiers on a poor note, they appear to have improved in the latter stages, winning their final two matches.

After a 2-1 win over Lesotho at the Toyota Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa, the Super Eagles returned to Uyo to thrash the Benin Republic 4-0.

Hugo Broos disclosed that the three-time African champions seem to have rediscovered themselves, adding that they can emerge victorious at the mini-tournament in Morocco.

Broos said:

"I’ve watched Nigeria closely in their last few games. They have improved in structure, discipline, and confidence. With players like Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, and Wilfred Ndidi, they have what it takes to make it through the playoffs.

"In playoffs, anything can happen — you need focus and calmness. Nigeria have the quality, but they must stay humble and organised.

"If they play to their potential, they will be one of Africa’s representatives in 2026.

"Nigeria’s presence at the World Cup is important for African football. It’s one of the big teams — when they are there, Africa is stronger."

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation have unveiled a master plan in a desperate bid to ensure that the Super Eagles qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria's Super Eagles will take on the Panthers of Gabon in the World Cup play-offs. Photo: Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

According to the schedule, the team's camp will open in Rabat on November 9, four days before the massive showdown against Gabon.

Zaidu Sanusi returns to action

Legit.ng earlier reported that ahead of the game against the Panthers, billed for November 13 in Rabat, Morocco, FC Porto star Zaidu Sanusi has returned to action, having recovered from injury.

The 28-year-old was part of the squad that prosecuted the matches against Lesotho and Benin after Bright Osayi-Samuel withdrew due to injury.

Source: Legit.ng