Three Nigeria-eligible youngsters have been named in England’s squad for the FIFA U17 World Cup

Landon Emenalo, son of former Super Eagles star Michael Emenalo is among the three players selected

These players join the likes of Victor Moses, Ola Aina, and Ademola Lookman, who have represented England at the youth level

The English FA has released its 21-man list for the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar, and once again, Nigeria has reasons to be concerned.

Three players of Nigerian descent, Landon Emenalo, Chizaram Ezenwata, and Lanre Awesu, have been named in the Young Lions’ squad, underlining England’s growing success in attracting dual-eligible players.

Landon Emenalo is among three Nigerians named in the England squad for the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Photo by Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea forward Landon Emenalo, the son of Michael Emenalo, who represented Nigeria at the 1994 World Cup, is among the three Nigeria-eligible players selected, England Football reports.

He will be joined by his Chelsea teammate Chizaram Ezenwata and West Ham goalkeeper Lanre Awesu. All three were key figures during England’s qualifying campaign and remain eligible for Nigeria.

Emenalo will wear the number 3 shirt, Awesu the number 13, and Ezenwata the number 18 as England begins its campaign in Group D.

As seen on FIFA's official website, the Young Lions will face Venezuela, Haiti, and Egypt in the group stage, kicking off on November 4 in Doha.

A familiar pattern for Nigerian football

For Nigerian fans, the news feels like a recurring story as young players with Nigerian roots opt for other national teams.

Landon Emenalo is the son of former Super Eagles defender Michael Emenalo. Photo by Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

The inclusion of these three players adds to a growing list of Nigerian-eligible stars who have represented England at the youth level.

In previous tournaments, the likes of Victor Moses, Ademola Lookman, Ola Aina, and Alex Iwobi all featured for England before switching or considering Nigeria later in their careers.

Despite repeated calls for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to improve scouting and player engagement abroad, the trend continues.

This new trend raises questions about how proactive Nigeria’s football administrators are in retaining its global football heritage.

The missed opportunity for Nigeria

Nigeria’s youth development system has long struggled to match that of England, both in infrastructure and player management.

Many young players of Nigerian descent, born or raised in the UK, often find it easier to align with England’s structured pathways and clear progression routes.

With England’s U17s competing regularly in major tournaments and enjoying top-tier training facilities, the lure is undeniable.

Players like Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori, and recently Ethan Nwaneri have picked representing England over Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s age-grade teams have faced inconsistent organization and limited long-term planning, which affects talent retention and player development.

As the Super Eagles prepare for another World Cup playoff, the news of losing more promising names to England underscores the need for structural reform in Nigerian football.

While Landon Emenalo, Chizaram Ezenwata, and Lanre Awesu chase glory with England in Qatar, Nigeria continues to watch from the sidelines, and it is another reminder that the talent is still there, but the system is failing to keep it.

