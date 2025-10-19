NFF President Ibrahim Gusau is confident Nigeria will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Super Eagles will face Gabon in the African playoffs next month in Morocco

Nigeria missed out on sealing an automatic ticket to the World Cup after finishing second in Group C

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Ibrahim Gusau, has expressed absolute confidence that the Super Eagles will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup through the playoff route.

Despite missing out on an automatic qualification spot, Gusau assured Nigerians that the team is fully prepared and motivated to deliver in the upcoming continental playoffs scheduled for November in Morocco.

The Super Eagles will face Gabon next in the playoffs after finishing second in Group C in the World Cup qualifiers. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to reporters, Gusau noted that the Super Eagles’ recent performances against Lesotho and Benin Republic, where they earned back-to-back victories, have boosted Nigeria's hopes and restored confidence in the squad’s abilities.

“We have started preparations for the playoffs, but the most important thing is the commitment and zeal of the players,” Gusau was quoted by The Nation.

“They now understand that qualifying for the World Cup is crucial not just for Nigeria but also for their individual careers.”

Gusau further stated that the Federation is already working closely with government officials to ensure the team receives full logistical and financial backing.

“We are getting all the cooperation we need from the government to make sure we’re ready. The players are motivated, and the spirit in camp is strong. I have no doubt that Nigeria will be at the 2026 World Cup.”

Nigeria set for playoff showdown in Morocco

The Super Eagles, who finished second behind South Africa in Group C with 17 points, as seen on FIFA's official website, will now battle for Africa’s sole playoff spot that could eventually lead to the World Cup.

Nigeria is bidding to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

According to The Standard, Nigeria’s path to qualification will begin with a decisive clash against Gabon, followed by potential meetings with Cameroon or DR Congo should they progress.

The African playoff winners will then advance to the Intercontinental Playoffs in Mexico, where two additional World Cup tickets will be up for grabs.

Faith in Eric Chelle and the players

While some sections of fans have questioned head coach Eric Chelle’s tactical decisions, Gusau reaffirmed his support for the manager, praising the team’s unity and determination.

The NFF president highlighted the renewed energy within the Super Eagles squad, especially after Victor Osimhen’s hat-trick against Benin Republic and Frank Onyeka’s dominant midfield display.

“The team spirit from our last two matches shows that they are ready to fight for the World Cup ticket. The belief and determination in the camp are different now. Every player understands the responsibility that comes with representing Nigeria.”

As preparations intensify ahead of the November playoffs, the NFF president’s words have provided reassurance to millions of fans hoping to see Nigeria return to the global stage after missing out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Super Eagles get massive boost

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle will welcome the news of the return of a prominent member of the Super Eagles ahead of the World Cup play-off against Gabon.

Raphael Onyedika has made huge progress in his recovery after suffering a hamstring injury in Club Brugge's 5-5 draw against Westerlo in Belgium on September 24.

Source: Legit.ng