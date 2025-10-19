Chelsea legend Didier Drogba says Nigeria’s World Cup presence will boost Africa’s football image globally

The Super Eagles face a tough playoff route to qualify for the World Cup through the playoffs

Nigeria will have to battle for the World Cup ticket against Gabon, DR Congo, and Cameroon

Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba has backed Nigeria’s Super Eagles to make it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying their presence on football’s biggest stage is vital for Africa.

The former African Footballer of the Year winner praised Nigeria’s footballing heritage and dismissed claims that the Super Eagles have declined in quality.

Didier Drogba insists Nigeria qualifying for the World Cup will be good for African football. Photo by Aurelien Meunier

Source: Getty Images

“It would be nice if they qualify because to have Nigeria in a World Cup is very important for Africa. But if they don’t qualify, the team that would be representing us, we will be proud to support.”

For Drogba, Nigeria’s blend of talent and passion has always been symbolic of African football.

From the legendary USA 1994 squad to the dynamic stars of today, led by Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, the Chelsea legend believes the Super Eagles embody the continent’s strength and creativity.

A tough road for Nigeria

The road to the 2026 World Cup has not been smooth for the Super Eagles.

Despite a star-studded team featuring players, Nigeria stumbled early in the qualifiers, missing out on automatic qualification, The Standard reports.

The Super Eagles are bidding to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Too many inconsistent performances saw the Super Eagles finish second in Group C behind South Africa with 17 points, meaning they now face the more complicated playoff route, as seen on FIFA's official website.

The playoffs pit Nigeria against tough African sides, Gabon, DR Congo, and Cameroon, for a ticket to the intercontinental playoffs, where the winner will qualify for the World Cup.

How does Nigeria’s success affect African football?

Nigeria’s success in football goes beyond national pride, as the Super Eagles have long been one of Africa’s most visible football brands.

Their participation in past tournaments has not only elevated African football but also inspired generations across the continent.

With the expanded 2026 World Cup set to feature more African teams, Nigeria’s inclusion would strengthen the continent’s competitiveness and visibility.

For many fans, the Super Eagles’ qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is about more than just football. It’s about Africa having one of its most recognisable teams showcasing the continent’s identity on the global stage.

As the playoffs approach, the pressure mounts for the Super Eagles, but so does the hope.

If Nigeria can overcome their hurdles, firstly against Gabon, and qualify for the World Cup, it will not just be a victory for the Super Eagles, it will be a win for African football as a whole.

Nigeria suffers massive World Cup blow

Source: Legit.ng