Darlington Osuchukwu has been invited to the England U16 training camp ahead of the UEFA Development Tournament

The young Manchester United goalkeeper is still eligible to represent Nigeria and Spain

The NFF faces serious challenges as more Nigerian talents like Olayiwola and Alabi commit to England

The English Football Association has taken the lead in securing the international future of Darlington Osuchukwu, a talented young goalkeeper from Manchester United.

The 16-year-old has been invited to England’s U16 training camp ahead of the upcoming UEFA Development Tournament, where England will compete against Colombia, France, and Denmark.

Osuchukwu, who qualifies to represent Nigeria through his parents, also holds eligibility for Spain, having spent several years there before moving to England.

The young shot-stopper honed his skills at Spanish club Gazte Berriak before joining Manchester United’s academy three years ago.

Osuchukwu’s call-up to England’s youth setup suggests the Three Lions are making a strong push to secure his allegiance early.

A rising star with multiple national team options

Osuchukwu has already attended an England U15 training camp in 2024, further cementing his ties to the English football system.

The 16-year-old goalkeeper’s rapid development and physical presence between the posts have made him an exciting prospect for the future.

With his inclusion in the Young Lions’ squad for the UEFA Development Tournament, England seems intent on securing Osuchukwu’s long-term commitment.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will need to act swiftly if they want to convince the young goalkeeper to commit to the Super Eagles setup in the future.

More Nigerian talent in England’s camp

The UEFA Development Tournament will be a key opportunity for Osuchukwu to impress on the international stage.

England’s U16 side will face Colombia on February 28, Denmark on March 2, and France on March 5.

All matches will be played at the Pinatar Arena in Spain, giving Osuchukwu a chance to shine in familiar territory.

Additionally, Everton’s Malik Olayiwola and Newcastle United’s Sam Alabi, both of Nigerian descent, have also been named in England’s U16 squad, adding to the growing list of young Nigerian players opting to represent England.

Former Nigeria striker chooses Canada

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Nigeria Under-20 striker Promise David has officially filed his one-time FIFA nationality switch from Nigeria.

The former Sirens player reportedly informed the Nigeria Football Federation last January that his preference was to play for his country of birth.

David's 28-minute goal through the spot-kick against Ajax was not enough for Union SG as they crashed out of the UEFA Champions League on goal aggregate last week.

