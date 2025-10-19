Africa Digital Media Awards

Gabon Warned About Super Eagles’ Deadly Attack Ahead of FIFA World Cup Playoff
Football

by  Chukwu Ikechukwu
3 min read
  • Zimbabwe head coach Michael Nees has ranked Nigeria and Egypt as Africa’s best attacking sides
  • The Super Eagles boast a fearsome attacking lineup featuring Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman
  • Gabon coach Thierry Mouyouma is bracing for a tough World Cup playoff clash against Nigeria next month

As the FIFA World Cup playoffs draw near, the Super Eagles are already making headlines for all the right reasons.

Zimbabwe’s head coach, Michael Nees, has sounded a warning to Gabon ahead of their crucial playoff tie against Nigeria, describing the Super Eagles’ attack as one of the most lethal in Africa.

Nigeria, Super Eagles, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Gabon
Zimbabwe coach Michael Nees claims Nigeria has the best attacking line up in African football. Photo by Phill Magakoe
Source: Getty Images

Nees praised Nigeria’s attacking strength after the World Cup qualifiers ended, placing them alongside Egypt as the two most dangerous offensive teams on the continent, OwnGoal Nigeria reports.

“Egypt with Nigeria are the best attacking teams in Africa. Angola are also very dangerous,” Nees stated, acknowledging the quality and depth within Nigeria’s squad.

Nigeria’s recent performances in the World Cup qualifiers showcased the firepower Nees referred to.

According to The Standard, the Super Eagles, led by head coach Eric Chelle, finished second in Group C behind South Africa but ended on a high with a dominant 4-0 win over Benin Republic and a gritty 2-1 victory against Lesotho.

Gabon gears up for a battle against Nigeria

Gabon, who narrowly missed automatic qualification despite a remarkable run, will now face the Super Eagles in a single-leg playoff scheduled for November in Morocco.

The winner will progress to face either DR Congo or Cameroon in the final of the African playoffs.

The winner of the African playoffs will head to the intercontinental playoff stage in March 2026, a final chance to book a spot at the FIFA World Cup.

According to News Ghana, Gabon’s head coach, Thierry Mouyouma, has acknowledged the difficulty of the task ahead.

“To get 25 points and not qualify is hard to take. But we are ready. It will be a good match to play, and a good test for the 2025 AFCON.”

The Panthers have been in impressive form, but facing a Nigerian side with world-class attackers presents a new level of challenge.

The match is already generating excitement, as both nations eye a place in football’s biggest tournament.

A look at Nigeria’s lethal attack

Under Eric Chelle, Nigeria’s attacking options look formidable.

Nigeria, Super Eagles, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Gabon
Nigeria will tackle Gabon in the African playoff for a chance to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Phill Magakoe
Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles boast a lineup that strikes fear into any defense, starting with Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Tolu Arokodare, Victor Boniface, Moses Simon, Paul Onuachu, Cyriel Dessers, and Alex Iwobi, to name a few.

Each name brings unique qualities, from blistering pace and dribbling to aerial dominance and creative playmaking.

The combination of talent and experience makes Nigeria one of the most complete attacking sides in Africa today.

With Osimhen leading the line and Lookman adding flair from the wings, the Super Eagles are not just chasing qualification, they are making a statement ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria receives big World Cup boost

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have received a huge lift as four key Super Eagles stars are set to return ahead of the crucial play-off clash against Gabon in November.

After battling with injuries that ruled them out of the last round of qualifiers, Bayer Leverkusen’s Nathan Tella, Club Brugge’s Raphael Onyedika, Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Birmingham City’s Bright Osayi-Samuel are all back in contention.

