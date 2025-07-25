A Super Eagles star has begun the process of divorcing his wife after engaging in extra-marital affairs

The former Akwa United player got enmeshed in his affairs after his concubine posted private, compromising pictures and videos on social media last year

The football star is currently in court with his wife, whom he married in 2016

A former Sunshine Stars player has initiated the process of divorcing his estranged wife. Both parties have been married since 2016 and have two boys together.

Family, friends, and loved ones have tried to intervene in the matter but have ended in a stalemate as the Super Eagles star is determined to leave his former lover.

Super Eagles star Ojo Olorunleke is on the verge of divorcing his wife after confessing to adultery. Photo by: aimsnews24.

Source: Twitter

Love story turns sour

Former Enyimba goalkeeper Olorunleke Ojo has approached a State High Court sitting in Lokoja for the dissolution of his nine-year marriage.

Ojo had earlier admitted to committing adultery outside his marriage in the case file.

According to Kogi Reports, the Super Eagles goalkeeper failed to turn up for the case during the hearing at Court 6 on Thursday, July 24.

The presiding officer, Justice Ada has adjourned the case till October 2025 when the judiciary resumes for legal matters.

The former Super Eagles' wife is currently the Team Manager of Confluence Queens of Lokoja.

Super Eagles star Ojo Olorunleke has two children with the Team Manager of Confluence Queens, Tosin Ojo. Photo by: Tosin Ojo.

Source: Facebook

What transpired between the duo?

The relationship between Ojo Olorunleke and Tosin Ojo turned south immediately after the player returned from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

According to OwoSports, the AFCON silver medallist failed to return to his family in Lokoja, allegedly residing with his Abuja-based girlfriend, Precious Daniel.

Reports have it that Daniel published pictures of herself and the Super Eagles star on social media, which generated a crisis in his family.

His wife, Tosin Ojo, confronted him, with Olorunleke allegedly admitting to having extra-marital affairs with the Benue-born model, per Nigerian Post.

Efforts to reconcile the player and his wife by family and friends have proved abortive.

Well-wishers react

Suleiman Malik Babanawa said:

"Why, what is happening to Leke? He was doing well and went to Sudan, then his troubles began, lost his place in the Super Eagles, got injured in Sudan and now losing his wife.

"He should go for prayers and seek forgiveness from his wife, she has sacrificed a lot for him and his children."

Arabinrin Aderonke wrote:

"This is so sad but what else do you expect from a man, especially footballers. They always dump or maltreat the women who laboured with them - ingrates. Build with a man at your own risk o. Where was Precious when they started from nothing.

"When Tosin rallied round people seeking for support for her husband. When Tosin entered prayer sessions for him. These footballers always end up this way. Ingrates. And they dont ever end well. They always end up lonely, injured, broke and frail. Time always tell. Tosin will always be fine. She's hardworking, beautiful and energetic."

