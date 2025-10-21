Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star, Robert Horne, popularly known as Sir Mo has passed away at the age of 58

Former WWE tag team champion Robert Horne popularly known as Sir Mo, died at the age of 58 on Sunday night, October 19.

Sir Mo competed in the WWE, formerly World Wrestling Federation (WWF), between 1993 and 1996, winning one major title.

Cause of Sir Mo's death

Robert Horne had reportedly been battling issues from kidney-related disease, as he spent the last few months of his life in the hospital.

According to Daily Mail, Horne's condition worsened after doctors diagnosed him with pneumonia and a blood infection.

This is coming months after Mark Calaway, popularly known as The Undertaker, underwent a successful heart surgery.

Meanwhile, WWE have paid their tribute to the late tag team champion. WWE in a statement, wrote:

"Horne would go on to share his gift in the ring for another two decades, as he was part of the original Nation of Domination in USWA and won the PPW Tag Team Title alongside Deon Harlem.

"WWE extends its condolences to Horne's family, friends and fans."

He was kind - Kai in an emotional tribute

Former WWE star Leilani Kai has described the late Robert Horne as an individual who treated everyone equally, irrespective of their position.

She explained that Horne loved giving back to his immediate environment, including the fans. Kai wrote:

"I first met Bobby when we were both traveling with the WWF in the mid-90s.

"Horne was very kind to me, always smiling, joking around, and treating everyone with respect. When you were new or didn’t quite fit in yet, Bobby had a way of making you feel welcome.

"He loved the business, loved the fans, and loved giving back. Bobby had that special kind of warmth that reminded you wrestling isn’t just about what happens in the ring, it’s about the people and memories that come with it."

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of other former WWE superstars. Read them below:

@TheMarkHenry said:

"Rest in Peace Sir Mo! We crossed paths many years ago but It was great to make your acquaintance again even though it was late in our lives."

@TheRealDTLew wrote:

"RIP Sir Mo. Men on a Mission were so over during the New Generation Era. “Throw your hands in the air, you know who it is? If you’re ready to get busy with Men on a Mission say ‘WHOOMP THERE IT IS!!!’” #SirMo."

