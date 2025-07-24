Achraf Hakimi has been seen with Dutch-Moroccan model Imaan Hammam in New York, sparking dating rumours

This comes over a year after the PSG star’s high-profile divorce from actress Hiba Abouk, who reportedly wanted half his wealth

Imaan has been spotted supporting Hakimi at major football events, including the Champions League final

Paris Saint-Germain player Achraf Hakimi is in the headlines for what appears to be a blossoming romance, free of past relationship drama and divorce disputes.

After a year of controversy and courtroom battles, the PSG star may finally be moving on, both in love and life.

Achraf Hakimi in action for Paris Saint-Germain at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Photo by Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

The Moroccan defender has been spotted multiple times with Dutch fashion model Imaan Hammam, raising speculation that Hakimi has moved on following his much talked about divorce from his former wife Hiba Abouk.

Back in 2023, Hakimi’s name flooded social media platforms after reports emerged that his wife had filed for divorce and allegedly demanded half of his wealth, per Fox News.

The internet went into a frenzy when claims surfaced that Hakimi had transferred his entire wealth to his mother’s name, effectively leaving his ex-wife with nothing.

While the rumour dominated headlines and social media spaces, neither Hakimi nor Abouk confirmed or denied the report publicly.

Their marriage had already been under intense pressure following sexual assault allegations levelled against Hakimi.

Though those claims shook the public image of the defender, the eventual divorce with Abouk, with whom he shares two sons, Amin and Naim, marked the end of a turbulent chapter together.

Hakimi spotted with new woman

Hakimi has now been seen in New York with Imaan Hammam, a Dutch supermodel of Moroccan and Egyptian descent.

Achraf Hakimi and rumoured new girlfriend Imaan Hammam for Vogue Arabia. Photo credit: Vogue Arabia

Source: UGC

This is the third time the footballer and model has been seen together in recent weeks.

The two were previously featured together on the cover of Vogue Arabia in March, where their bond was on full display. Also, Hammam has been a noticeable presence at Hakimi's games.

She was seen in the stands during PSG’s clash with Real Madrid at the FIFA Club World Cup in New Jersey and was also present during the UEFA Champions League final in Munich, both times showing her support for the Moroccan defender via her Instagram stories.

While neither of them has officially confirmed their relationship, rumours have been quick to suggest that their connection runs deeper than just friendship.

Hakimi reflects on the past

Following his divorce, Hakimi shared that the experience taught him deep personal lessons.

“Life has shown me who is real and who is not,” he stated earlier this year, hinting at betrayal and disappointment but also resilience.

The 25-year-old footballer said he was open to love again, a sentiment that now seems to be playing out publicly.

Why Hakimi kept money in his mother’s account

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Hakimi has opened up on why his beloved mother takes care of his wealth. In 2023, viral reports claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain star and his wife, Hiba Abouk, had separated.

Hakimi has finally addressed the claims as the 26-year-old disclosed that his mother had been in charge of his income right from childhood.

