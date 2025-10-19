Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has returned from suspension after missing the October 14 match against Benin Republic

The reigning CAF Player of the Year has been cleared to play in the upcoming play-off on November 13

Head coach Eric Chelle is determined to lead Nigeria to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico

Nigeria are on the verge of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar.

The Super Eagles thrashed the Cheetahs of Benin Republic 4-0 in their final qualifying match to seal a spot in the 2026 World Cup playoffs.

Nigeria will take on the Panthers of Gabon on November 13, in a bid to seal their place in the inter-continental play-offs coming up in Mexico next March, per FIFA.

Why Chelle must not field Lookman vs Gabon

Since the start of the 2023 World Cup qualifiers, Ademola Lookman has been a regular player in the Super Eagles lineup, missing only one match, the clash against Benin Republic.

Lookman received two yellow cards against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium and the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Interestingly, his absence against the Cheetahs coincided with Nigeria’s most dominant performance of the qualifiers, a resounding 4-0 victory.

In the matches Lookman featured in, the Super Eagles struggled to score freely, failing to register more than two goals per game. While his talent is unquestionable, recent developments have cast doubt on his current form and focus.

His issues with the management of Atalanta FC, combined with uncertainties during the last transfer window, seem to have affected his on-field performances.

The suspension of the reigning CAF Player of the Year against Benin Republic unexpectedly opened the door for Samuel Chukwueze, who seized the opportunity with a standout display, providing two assists for Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle experimented with a new formation, pairing Akor Adams with Victor Osimhen, which brought a fresh dynamic to the front line.

The reintroduction of Ademola Lookman too quickly could disrupt the chemistry that appears to be building in his absence and affect the performance of the three-time AFCON winners in their quest to qualify for the World Cup.

Lookman was an integral part of the Super Eagles that finished second at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast and also guided Atalanta to win the UEFA Europa Cup, becoming the first Nigerian to score a hat-trick in the final, as reported by the BBC.

The 27-year-old will need to have more playing time with Atalanta to regain his playing form before the play-offs.

