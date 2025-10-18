The Super Eagles camp has been hit with a double setback ahead of their FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon

Nigeria booked their playoff spot after a 4-0 win over Benin Republic helped them finish second in Group C

Eric Chelle and his team are going through intense preparation ahead of the crucial match in Morocco in November

The Super Eagles camp has been hit with a double setback ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs match against Gabon next month.

Nigeria's 2026 World Cup dreams stayed alive with a chance in the playoffs despite a poor start to the qualifying campaign that began in November 2023.

Eric Chelle hit with the absence of two players for Gabon clash. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Eric Chelle masterminded the resurgence of the qualifying campaign, winning four matches and drawing two to help Nigeria finish second in Group C.

The 4-0 win over Benin Republic on the final matchday pushed Nigeria into the playoff spot, and could have clinched the automatic ticket if Rwanda had gotten a result against South Africa.

As confirmed by the NFF, Nigeria will face the Panthers of Gabon in the African playoffs semi-final, with a chance to face the winner of Cameroon vs DR Congo in the final.

Nigeria is the highest-placed team on the FIFA rankings, and hence faces the least-ranked team, Gabon, while second and third, Cameroon and DR Congo, face each other.

The two matches will be played in Morocco on November 13, while the final will take place on November 16, with the intercontinental playoffs in Morocco in March 2026.

Super Eagles suffer double setback

Nigeria's preparation for the game against Gabon took the first hit right on the pitch after Semi Ajayi received a yellow card for a foul in the 55th minute.

The booking means that the Hull City defender was suspended for the match against Gabon, and Nigeria would want to avoid a Teboho Mokoena mistake.

Ajayi returned to the team after a long injury spell and replaced William Troost-Ekong in the team, with the captain having been shaky for the team recently.

According to Soccernet, Eric Chelle’s preparation to face Gabon has taken another hit after striker Terem Moffi suffered a calf injury upon returning to his club.

OGC Nice coach Franck Haise confirmed that the striker pulled out of a light training session with a calf problem and would probably be out for weeks.

Terem Moffi set to miss Nigeria vs Gabon after a calf injury with OGC Nice. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

“Terem was injured this morning. It was his first training session since returning from international duty. It was a light session, but he felt pain in his calf. He will probably be out for several weeks. We’ll know more tomorrow,” he said as quoted by Rotowire.

Moffi was part of the Super Eagles squad at AFCON 2023 and scored the winning penalty against South Africa in the semifinal but has struggled with injuries, including an ACL tear last year.

Two Super Eagles stars returned from suspension

Legit.ng reported that Chelle received a boost with two Super Eagles stars who will be available to face Gabon after serving suspensions for different reasons.

Reigning African Footballer of the Year Ademola Lookman, who missed the match against Benin Republic due to yellow card accumulation, will be available.

Source: Legit.ng