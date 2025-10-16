Rwanda coach Adel Amrouche has sent a powerful statement to South Africa and Nigeria football national teams

The Amavubi lost to Bafana Bafana 0-3 in their last 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match at the Mbombela Stadium on October 14

South Africa have sealed their spot in the Mundial after 15 years, while Nigeria eyes a spot through the playoff

Rwanda suffered a 3-0 defeat to South Africa at the Mbombela Stadium on the final day of the CAF qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, October 14.

First-half goals from Thalente Mbatha and Oswin Appollis, followed by a second-half strike from Evidence Makgopa, sealed a comfortable win for Bafana Bafana.

Adel Amrouche took over as Rwanda head coach in March, replacing Thorsten Spittler, whose contract was not renewed by the Rwandan Football Federation.

Before the arrival of the Belgian tactician, Rwanda had been leading Group C with seven points from four matches.

Rwanda coach Adel Amrouche issues a statement on South Africa qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: SIA KAMBOU/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Under Amrouche, the Amavubi collected just four points, a win against Zimbabwe and a draw with Lesotho, while suffering defeats to Nigeria (twice), Benin Republic, and South Africa, per TnT Sports.

Amrouche congratulates South Africa, Nigeria

Rwanda coach Adel Amrouche has issued a congratulatory message to South Africa for qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and Nigeria for securing the play-offs.

According to All Nigeria, the former Algeria manager said the qualified teams must give their best while representing the continent at the Mundial.

The former Technical Director of FC Brussels explained that the World Cup needs strong teams like the Super Eagles to make the tournament more competitive. He said:

"I am happy for the coach of Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos and for all the teams, because Africa needs people who can represent us.

"For example, Nigeria have a strong team that can represent the continent at the World Cup.

"And now the responsibility is big on them, because when you play for the continent, you must give more than what we saw in these qualifiers. You must always be at the top," according to Africa Soccer.

Bafana Bafana secured World Cup qualification for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2010, overcoming a tough campaign that saw FIFA deduct three points and goals for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho on March 21.

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and South Africa in Bloemfontein. Photo by: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

On the other hand, Nigeria secured the 2026 FIFA World Cup play-offs in Morocco after hammering Benin Republic 4-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on October 14.

We have to be at the World Cup - Dashe

Nigeria sports journalist Christy Dashe said the Super Eagles must qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Dashe said Nigeria possesses incredible players who need to showcase their skills and talent at the biggest football tournament in the world. She said:

"I was at the WAFCON in Morocco, where the Super Falcons won the title and I know what it feels like. The current Super Eagles squad must qualify for the World Cup so that the players can get bigger clubs and showcase their skills.

"It would be disastrous if players like Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi and others are missing at the Mundial next year."

Rwanda releases statement on Nigeria's playoff

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rwanda released a statement on social media after losing 3-0 to South Africa at the Mbombela Stadium on the final matchday of the CAF qualifying series of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The FERWAFA applauded their fans for their support during the qualifiers, promising to rise again in the near future.

Source: Legit.ng