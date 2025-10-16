Super Eagles captain William Troost - Ekong has spoken after Nigeria drew Gabon in the CAF playoffs

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has fired a subtle warning to Nigeria’s opponents ahead of the CAF Playoffs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria battled their way out of a poor start in the qualifiers to clinch the playoff spot, narrowly missing out on securing the automatic ticket on the final day.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helps Gabon qualify for 2026 World Cup playoff. Photo by Simon Maina/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles crushed their West African neighbours, Benin Republic, 4-0, thanks to Victor Osimhen’s hat-trick and Frank Onyeka's volley.

However, the Amavubi of Rwanda fell to a 3-0 loss to Bafana Bafana in Mbombela, allowing South Africa to go through as Group C winners.

According to FIFA, Nigeria, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Gabon will compete in the CAF playoffs, but no matchup has been announced.

The draw will be decided with the country’s positions in the FIFA rankings to be released on October 23, and the world governing body and CAF are yet to make an official announcement.

However, Nigeria is currently 45th, Cameroon 52nd, DR Congo 60th, and Gabon 79th. Not much will change in the position, and thus, countries infer who their opponents will be, and for Nigeria, it is Gabon.

Ekong reacts to Nigeria's playoff spot

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong spoke after Nigeria reached the CAF playoffs on the final matchday of the World Cup qualifier.

Troost-Ekong, who was an unused substitute for that 4-0 win over Benin, was alerting his teammates to what they need to qualify, is confident the Eagles will soar through the playoffs.

“We are quite happy to have that opportunity. It is a long route, but it is a route after all. We would have loved to get the automatic ticket, but it didn’t happen, and we take what we have,” he told the NFF.

“For us, we will remain strong and tough and ready to confront every challenge on our way as we search for the ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”

William Troost-Ekong during Nigeria's 2-1 win over Lesotho in Polokwane. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

He applauded his team's effort to get the needed result and subtly jabbed Rwanda for not doing the Eagles a favour by defeating South Africa on their end.

“If the other match had gone in favour, we would be with the automatic ticket now. But that’s life. You take what you get and run with it, and make the best of it,” he concluded.

Ekong's statement is a subtle response to Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's message ahead of the two nations clashing in the playoffs in November.

However, despite no official details being released about who each country is facing, the matches will be played in Morocco on November 13th and 16th, while the intercontinental playoff will take place in March 2026.

