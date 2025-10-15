Super Eagles qualified for the 2026 CAF World Cup playoffs after humiliating Benin Republic 4-0 in Uyo on Tuesday night, October 14

The three-time AFCON winners finished among the top best losers after the calculations over Eritrea's withdrawal from the qualifying matches

Super Eagles have mapped out strategies on how to secure a spot in the inter-confederation playoffs

Nigeria managed to secure a spot in the 2026 CAF World Cup play-offs after a tedious qualifying series.

The Super Eagles humiliated Benin Republic 4-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Tuesday night, October 14.

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen scored a hat-trick against the Cheetahs before Brentford defender Frank Onyeka gave Nigeria a lifeline.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen inspires Nigeria to beat Benin Republic 4-0 in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Who will Nigeria play in the playoff?

Nigeria, Gabon, Cameroon, and the Democratic Republic of Congo secured spots to compete in the playoff in Africa.

The Super Eagles will take on Palancas Negras of Gabon in the first semi-final on Thursday, 13th November, while the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will face Democratic Republic of Congo in the second semi-final on Friday, 14th November.

The winners of each semi-final will face each other on Sunday, November 16, in the final to be played in Morocco.

Meanwhile, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Ghana, Cape Verde, South Africa, Ivory Coast, and Senegal are the nine African countries that picked up the automatic tickets, per BBC.

Nigeria map out strategies

The Super Eagles are optimistic of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

In a viral post on X, the Nigerian team said the play is to overcome their opponent, Gambia, in the semifinal before locking horns with the next team.

The statement said that after crossing the hurdles in Africa, Nigeria can now patiently wait for their opponents in the inter-confederation playoffs. Super Eagles wrote:

"Our opponents for the African World Cup playoff semi-final are Gabon 🇬🇦.

"Win here, reach the final and then the inter-confederation playoffs await."

After the playoffs, the winner of the three-game series in Africa will progress into the intercontinental playoffs scheduled to be played in Guadalajara and Monterey in Mexico in March 2026.

A total of six teams will battle for two tickets, and they include Africa’s winner, Bolivia, New Caledonia, the winner of the Asian play-off between Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, and two of Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong and FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final. Photo by: MB Media.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has expressed delight in making it to the CAF playoffs tournament for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Morocco.

According to NFF, the 2023 AFCON MVP stated that every member of the team gave their part in ensuring Nigeria overcame Benin Republic.

Troost-Ekong explained that the team would remain strong and confront every challenge ahead.

