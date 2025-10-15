The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Panthers of Gabon in the semi-final of the World Cup playoff

Nigeria and Gabon qualified as best losers in their Groups and, as such, have a long path ahead to qualification

Captain Pierre-Emerick spoke about his country's ambition to qualify for its first-ever FIFA World Cup

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired a message to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff match.

The Panthers and the Super Eagles booked a date after finishing as runners-up behind Ivory Coast and South Africa in Group F and C, respectively.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helps Gabon reach the World Cup playoff. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by CAF Online, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon against the Antelopes of the Democratic Republic of Congo is the other semi-final match.

The semi-final matches will be played in Morocco on November 13, and the winners of the two matches will clash on November 16 for a chance to play in the intercontinental playoff.

The fixtures were decided based on FIFA rankings: Nigeria is ranked 44th place and will face Gabon in 79th place. Cameroon, in 52nd place, will face Congo DR in 60th place.

Aubameyang speaks about Gabon's ambitions

Veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been one of Gabon’s driving forces during the World Cup qualifiers, scoring six goals, including four against Gambia.

He picked up two yellow cards in the same match and was subsequently sent off, earning him a one-match suspension, that made him miss the win over Burundi.

The former Chelsea striker will return to action when Gabon faces Nigeria in the semi-final of the playoff in Morocco on November 13, 2025.

He had already laid down a message speaking about Gabon's ambitions to qualify for its first-ever World Cup after scoring four goals against Gambia.

“We want to go to the World Cup and, to get there, we have to win games. I’m very motivated, and when you have the chance to go to the World Cup, you have to be even more motivated,” he said as quoted by The London Standard.

“I was effective, so I'm happy: four attempts, four goals. It was important for me to lead by example.”

Nigeria sets up a World Cup qualifier date with Gabon after beating Benin Republic. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The former Arsenal striker issued another statement on his social media after his teammates defeated Burundi to set up a date with Nigeria.

“One stone can hide another. It's time to go back. See you in November,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

Nigerians are unfazed by the challenge ahead and are confident that the Super Eagles, after their display against Benin Republic, will eventually clinch one of the two playoff tickets.

South Africa sends message to Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that South Africa sent a message to Nigeria after the Super Eagles helped Bafana Bafana qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria's 4-0 win over Benin Republic helped South Africa win the automatic ticket, a gesture they acknowledged in their official statement.

Source: Legit.ng