South Africa have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following their 3-0 win against Rwanda on Tuesday, October 14

The Bafana Bafana led the CAF qualification group C with a total of 18 points, and followed closely by Nigeria in second place with 17 points

A South African player has sent a message to Victor Osimhen after scoring a hat-trick against Benin Republic

South Africa beat Rwanda 3-0 in their last qualifying match to book a ticket for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico on Tuesday night, October 14.

Bafana Bafana took an early lead in the 5th minute when Thalente Mbatha fired a powerful shot from the edge of the box to beat Rwanda goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari. Oswin Appollis and Teboho Mokoena had chances to extend the lead in the 12th minute but were unable to capitalise on them.

In the 21st minute, Appollis doubled the advantage after Evidence Makgopa beat a Rwandan defender but lost control of the ball, allowing Appollis to pounce and finish.

South Africa have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Makgopa got on the scoresheet after heading in South Africa’s third goal in the 72nd minute from a corner, with all three goals coming from Orlando Pirates players, per BBC.

Before the match against Rwanda, Bafana Bafana sat third in the group with 15 points after a goalless draw with Zimbabwe on October 10.

They finished top of the group with 18 points, edging Nigeria, which had 17 points in second place, on goal difference. Benin also finished on 17 points in third position, according to TNTSports.

South Africa star sends message to Osimhen

South Africa midfielder Teboho Mokoena has sent a powerful message to Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

Mokoena almost cost the Bafana Bafana their World Cup ticket after he was fielded against Lesotho on March 21.

FIFA deducted three points and three goals from South Africa after their independent enquiry, which found them guilty.

The Mamelodi Sundowns player praised the Galatasaray forward for scoring a hat-trick in their 4-0 win against Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Mokoena described Osimhen as his Greatest of All Time (GOAT). He wrote on his IG post:

"My Goat"

Another South African player, Khuliso Johnson Mudau showered praises on Victor Osimhen for his spectacular performance against the Cheetahs. He wrote:

"What a player".

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen during the 2026 FIFA World qualifier between Nigeria and Lesotho.

Osimhen ends Benin’s World Cup dream

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen delivered a stellar performance against Benin Republic in their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

Osimhen opened the scoring in the 3rd minute, finishing off a pass from Samuel Chukwueze in the middle of the park.

The former Napoli striker doubled Nigeria’s lead in the 37th minute with a powerful header after Chukwueze delivered a pinpoint cross from the right corner area.

Osimhen completed his hat-trick in the 51st minute, connecting with a well-placed free kick from Moses Simon. Frank Onyeka sealed the 4–0 victory for Nigeria with a goal in the 90+1 minute.

The win secured Nigeria’s place in the 2026 World Cup playoffs in Morocco, while Benin Republic were denied a historic first-ever World Cup appearance.

CAF releases statement on Osimhen's hat-trick

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has showered praise on Victor Osimhen after his hat-trick in Nigeria's 4-0 victory against the Benin Republic in their final Group C match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The African football governing body described him as the 'main man' for Nigeria after his three-goal masterclass against Benin.

