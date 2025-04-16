Former Gabon national team captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has mourned the passing of his teammate, Aaron Boupendza

The Zhejiang FC forward reportedly died after falling from the 11th floor of a building at the age of 28

Aubameyang and Boupendza shared the pitch for Gabon on several occasions, representing their country in numerous international matches

Former Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has become the first player to publicly send condolences following the death of his Gabon teammate, Aaron Boupendza, who passed away at the age of 28.

Boupendza, who joined Zhejiang FC in January, scored four goals in six matches for the Chinese club.

He earned his first call-up to the Gabon national team in 2016 and featured in two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, in 2016 and 2021.

Aubameyang mourns Boupendza

Former Barcelona star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has paid tribute to his late teammate, Aaron Boupendza.

According to Goal, the 35-year-old shared a heartfelt photo of the two embracing during a match for Gabon.

The former AC Milan forward described Boupendza’s passing as deeply painful. He wrote via Instagram:

“I am lost for words. Rest easy brother.

Boupendza scored eight goals in 35 matches for the Gabon senior national team, playing with Aubameyang per UK Outlet The Sun.

Fans call for thorough investigation

Football fans are urging Chinese authorities to conduct a full investigation into the death of Zhejiang FC player Aaron Boupendza.

One user on X claimed the player was with his brother shortly before the tragic incident, while another criticised the club for proceeding with their match despite the loss of their teammate.

@FIFPRO said:

"Our deepest condolences go out to Aaron Boupendza’s loved ones.

"May he rest in peace.

@ENERGYtoEXPLORE wrote:

"Bad. Falling. Did Boupendza take his life or was it … whatever. Tragic. My condolences to the family. So young. So strong.

@kafka2043 posited:

"There are three possibilities. The first possibility is speculation that he accidentally fell from the 11th floor of an apartment building; the second is that his brother was also at the apartment and had an argument with him that led to the accident.

@Lubadika added:

"A very good player. He was a hard-hitting dribbler and precise in front of goal!

"My thoughts are with his biological family and loved ones.

@vialla_jea88505 wrote:

"Rest in peace, my condolences to his family and all his friends.

@Just_A_Speck said:

Its scary how fragile life is tbh.🥺

Thats why im so grateful for each day of life i get to live.

