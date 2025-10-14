Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has shared his thoughts after his team crushed Gernot Rohr’s Benin Republic 4-0

Nigeria booked a place in the playoff after finishing second in Group C, with South Africa heading to the World Cup

The Amavubi of Rwanda failed to do the Super Eagles a favour, losing 3-0 to Bafana Bafana at the Mbombela Stadium

Eric Chelle has shared his thoughts after the Super Eagles of Nigeria crushed Benin Republic to end their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier group stage on a high note.

Victor Osimhen responded to Nigerians’ criticism with a brilliant hat trick to set the team on the path to victory before Frank Onyeka added the fourth.

Eric Chelle during his post-match conference after Super Eagles beat Benin Republic. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

However, a win was not enough to seal the automatic ticket as South Africa thrashed Rwanda 3-0 in Mbombela to qualify for the first time since hosting it in 2010.

Gernot Rohr's Benin Republic will take solace and pride in a remarkable journey after nearly upsetting the two heavyweights in the group.

As noted by The Athletic, the Super Eagles have booked their spot in the continental playoff after finishing as one of the four best second-placed teams.

Chelle reacts to Super Eagles' win

Eric Chelle was visibly delighted as he entered the conference room of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium for his post-match media round.

The Franco-Malian manager applauded his players and hailed Victor Osimhen as the best in the world after his hat-trick heroics against Benin.

“I am very happy for my players, especially the best striker in the world, Victor,” he said.

“Now we're going to Morocco, it’s going to be very difficult. This is the start, and I am proud of everyone and even the fans because they pushed us.”

Nigeria is not there yet, as there could be up to four matches in the continental and intercontinental playoffs before securing a World Cup ticket.

