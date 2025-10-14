Nigeria vs Benin is already gathering momentum as both teams lock horns on the final day of the World Cup qualifiers

The situation in the CAF qualification Group C remains complex as Benin, South Africa and Nigeria all have a chance to pick the ticket

Hours before the massive showdown at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, the Benin FA dared Nigeria on social media

The Benin Republic FA has taken to social media ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

The Cheetahs are on the verge of history as a win will guarantee them their first-ever ticket to the global showpiece.

Both teams trade tackles in their final match of the qualifiers inside the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Benin Republic will pick a World Cup ticket with a win over Nigeria in Uyo. Photo: Sia KAMBOU.

Benin head into the fixture with 17 points, three ahead of Nigeria, who need to win by at least a two-goal margin for a chance to progress.

In the other match of the group, South Africa take on Rwanda, and with 15 points already, Bafana Bafana will aim for victory and pray for Nigeria to beat Benin.

The situation in the CAF qualification Group C remains complex, as any of the top three teams can pick the sole automatic ticket, per BBC.

Hours before kick-off, the Benin FA shared a post showing the moment a Cheetah captured an Eagle. The following caption was added: "It's not a derby, it's a final!"

The image practically depicted what the country hopes for, as victory will guarantee them a place at the global showpiece.

The post has since gone viral on Instagram, and anticipated fans have continued to react. mrsterl222 said:

"I like the steeze! Show them Benin. love from Ghana "

it_dvora added:

"Make us happy guys. We are behind you."

amosadoye said:

"Una body go tell una tomorrow our Eagle most fly higher for you people to cages."

keveene joked:

"Na now I confirm say Ghanaians be wanting Nigeria’s downfall. Don’t come back and say we are brothers."

manuelamoah8 wrote:

"Benin please show them who you actually are… all support from your neighbouring countries."

risky76519 predicted:

"Nigeria 3-0 Benin and South Africa draw I will be back here tomorrow after the game."

Aiyegun promises to score vs Nigeria

Hours before the massive fixture, FC Liorent striker Tosin Aiyegun vowed to score against Nigeria when both countries clash.

In a viral post on Instagram, the Benin Republic star told a fan in the Yoruba language that he was sure of getting a goal in their last match.

The Nigeria-born striker was introduced in the match against Amavubi in the last 15 minutes and scored a goal in the 81st minute, per Arise TV.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have struggled in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Photo: ISSOUF SANOGO.

Benin Republic had five hours of training at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Ekong sends message to teammates

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has sent a message to his teammates ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier final matchday clash against the Benin Republic.

The team captain urged his teammates to remain focused when they file out for the crucial fixture.

