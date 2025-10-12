Super Eagles have arrived in Uyo, two days after their victory against Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane

The Nigerian players and technical crew had an emergency landing in Angola following a cracked windscreen of their plane

The three-time AFCON champions have shifted their focus to the must-win match against Benin Republic on Tuesday

Super Eagles players and their officials have finally arrived Uyo for their must-win encounter against Benin Republic on Tuesday, October 14.

Nigeria secured a vital 2-1 win against stubborn Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, with goals coming from captain William Troost-Ekong and debutant Akor Adams.

The victory preserved the Super Eagles' hope of making it to the Mundial after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Super Eagles players have touchdown in Uyo ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic.

What happened to Super Eagles flight?

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed that the plane conveying the players and officials had to make an emergency landing in Angola due to a cracked windscreen.

According to Channels TV, the NFF stated that the aircraft suffered a cracked windscreen mid-air after takeoff, and the pilot did well to guide the airplane safely back to the airport in Luanda.

The NFF claimed that the same aircraft was flown by some members of Nigeria delegation to the venue of the Super Eagles match against Lesotho on Thursday night, arriving on Friday morning.

The statement explained that the aircraft had stopped to refuel in Luanda as part of its routine before the unfortunate incident occurred.

Super Eagles players will commence training on Sunday evening ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic.

Super Eagles land in Uyo

Three-time AFCON winners have arrived safely in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, following an unexpected delay to their flight from South Africa caused by a technical fault.

As seen in a video on X, the players were seen disembarking from the ValueJet aircraft, signalling the end of a tense and delayed journey.

According to Complete Sports, Super Eagles touched down at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, at 8:05 am on Sunday. The NFF wrote:

"🚨 Update: The @NGSuperEagles have finally arrived Uyo after a delay in Luanda, Angola due to issues with the aircraft conveying them back home after the win over Lesotho.

“Now to get one over Benin!

“Yes. We can.”

Nigeria will shift all attention to the must-win match against Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, on Tuesday, October 14, in a bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Benin Republic arrive Uyo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Benin Republic delegation have arrived in Uyo on Saturday ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

The Cheetahs coach said he expects a tough encounter against the Super Eagles in the last match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, but his players would get a favourable result in Uyo.

