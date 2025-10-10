Benin Republic recorded a vital 1-0 win against Rwanda in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Friday night, October 10

A lone goal from substitute Aiyegun Tosin in the 80th minute gave the Cheetahs three points in the CAF qualification group C

Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr has shared the inspiration behind the infamous victory in Kigali

Benin Republic recorded a surprise victory against Rwanda in matchday nine of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday night, October 10.

The Amavubi lost 0-1 to the Cheetahs in front of their fans at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive.

Aiyegun Tosin scores Benin Republic only goal against Rwanda in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Photo by: Sandra Ruhaut/Icon Sport.

Substitute Aiyegun Tosin scored the decisive goal for Benin Republic in the 81st minute after coming in for Jodel Dossou.

The FC Lorient striker took advantage of a miscommunication between the defense and the goalkeeper to push the ball into the back of the net after a pass from Romaric Amoussou.

The home team pushed hard in the dying minutes but faced strong resistance from the visitors and goalkeeper Washington Agbo, per Arise TV.

The win over Rwanda has cemented Benin Republic’s position at the top of CAF Qualification Group C with 17 points, closely followed by South Africa in second with 15 points, and Nigeria in third with 14 points, per Vavel.

Journalist shares Rohr's secret behind win vs Rwanda

Top Nigerian journalist and former FIFA anti-racism task force member Osasu Obayiuwana said German tactician Gernot Rohr was motivated by the comments of South Africa's coach before the match against Rwanda.

Benin's players celebrate after winning the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers group C football match between Benin and Nigeria. Photo by: Issouf SANOGO / AFP.

Obayiuwana explained that Rohr's players were upset by the prediction of Hugo Broos, and it inspired the players. He wrote:

"Before Benin’s 1-0 win over Rwanda in Kigali, former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr told me that his Beninoise players will put in everything to win this match," he wrote.

“When they heard Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos say that Benin cannot win against Rwanda and Nigeria, my players were very upset.” They are now within reach of a #FIFAWorldCup ticket. “We look forward to a grand match against Nigeria in Uyo,” he told me on Wednesday. A grand match he will get! 😎"

The post gathered reactions from football fans, especially Nigerians, as the Cheetahs plan to face the Super Eagles on Tuesday, October 14.

@chukz75 said:

"Grand match he will get " means South Africa heads to the mundial if they win Rwanda who has nothing to lose."

@Kabongo01188867 added:

"If the Zimbabwe points are removed, we will need to beat Benin to qualify with 15 points. Is that possible."

@BraveKamal wrote:

"Nigeria National team is still SUPER regardless of the World Cup Status. Teams have Ups and Downs and we obviously made some coach selection errors in the past. Even Italy that has better league and More World class players missed the tournament back to back, no big deal."

Rohr reports club to FIFA

Legit.ng earlier reported that Benin Republic Football Association have reported Turkish Super Lig club Goztepe to the world football governing body.

The Cheetahs coach, Gernot Rohr, said the club intentionally prevented Junior Olaitan from attending the crucial match against Rwanda and Nigeria.

