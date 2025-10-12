Benin captain Steve Mounie has claimed the Cheetahs will give everything to secure the World Cup ticket versus Nigeria

The Super Eagles have arrived safely in Uyo after mid-air emergency that left the team stranded in Angola

Benin need a draw against the Super Eagles, while Nigeria must win to stay in contention for the World Cup ticket

Benin Republic captain Steve Mounie has declared that the Cheetahs are in Uyo to defeat the Super Eagles, setting the tone for what promises to be a fiercely contested 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying decider on Tuesday.

The Cheetahs, coached by former Nigeria boss Gernot Rohr, are currently top of Group C with 17 points from nine matches, and only need to avoid defeat to book their ticket to the World Cup.

The Super Eagles are bidding to return to the World Cup after missing the 2022 edition. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles, on the other hand, must win to stand a realistic chance of qualification, making this match a high-stakes showdown.

Benin captain sends warning to Nigeria

Mounie is brimming with confidence after leading his team to a narrow but crucial 1-0 victory over Rwanda in Kigali last Friday, Complete Sports reports.

The win placed Benin in pole position to make their first-ever appearance at the World Cup.

Speaking ahead of the decisive clash against the Super Eagles in Uyo, Mounie said:

“We play football for this kind of match. It will be a historic meeting. We will give everything to take Benin to the World Cup.”

His words underline the determination within the Benin camp, who are eyeing a massive achievement that could reshape the country’s football history.

Benin Republic captain Steve Mounie has vowed the Cheetahs will defeat the Super Eagles in Uyo. Photo by Icon Sport

Source: Getty Images

For Rohr, who once managed Nigeria, the game is more than just another qualifier.

Super Eagles arrive safely in Uyo

In contrast, the Super Eagles’ build-up to the World Cup decider versus Benin was far from smooth.

According to the Vanguard, the Nigerian team endured a mid-air emergency on their flight from Angola when the aircraft’s windscreen cracked shortly after take-off.

The plane, which was en route from Polokwane, South Africa, had stopped to refuel in Luanda, Angola, before the incident occurred.

Fortunately, the pilot managed to safely return to Luanda, and no injuries were reported.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) swiftly arranged an alternative aircraft from Lagos to convey the delegation to Uyo, where the team finally landed safely on Sunday.

Decisive clash at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium

The Godswill Akpabio International Stadium will be the stage for this final Group C battle.

With Benin needing just a draw and Nigeria chasing all three points, every minute will carry massive implications.

Fans are expected to pack the Uyo stadium, with the Super Eagles banking on home support to push them past the Cheetahs.

The Super Eagles, who have stumbled through an inconsistent qualifying campaign, know only victory can keep their 2026 World Cup dreams alive.

Super Eagles backed to beat Benin

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that former Super Eagles goalkeeper Chigozie Agbim has voiced strong confidence that Nigeria can still qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Agbim described the result against Lesotho as a huge boost for Nigeria, noting that the Super Eagles now have their qualification path fairly clear.

Source: Legit.ng