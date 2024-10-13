Libyan Authorities Hold Super Eagles Hostage As Flight Diverted to Another City

Libya vs Nigeria seems to be taking a dramatic turn as the Super Eagles are held hostage at the Al Abaq airport

Both teams clash in a reverse fixture of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Tuesday

The Nigeria Football Federation raised the alarm that their flight was diverted from its original destination by authorities in Libya

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been held hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq by Libyan authorities.

Both teams are billed to clash in a reverse fixture at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations billed for Tuesday, October 15, in Benina.

Nigeria won the first leg 1-0 courtesy of an 86th-minute strike by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who came off the bench to break the deadlock.

Super Eagles of Nigeria are held hostage in Libya. Photo: @TaniBenjamin28.

But upon their arrival in Nigeria, the captain of the Mediterranean Knights, Faisal Al-Badri, lamented that the Nigeria Football Federation arranged poor-quality transportation as they journeyed from Port Harcourt to Uyo for the first leg.

However, the NFF claimed that Libyan officials only informed Nigerian authorities that they were landing in Port Harcourt just three hours before their arrival.

After their 1-0 loss in Uyo, Libyan fans agitated for revenge, urging their officials to treat the Nigerian team the same way.

Drama at Libyan airport

The Super Eagles departed Nigeria on Sunday afternoon, and about an hour before landing in Benghazi, the flight was diverted to another city, which is more than two hours drive from the original destination, Vanguard reports.

Super Eagles defender Benjamin Taminu disclosed that the players were still at the airport four hours after their arrival. Nigerian journalist Tobi Adepoju added that "airport gate locked because of football".

It will take the team another two hours before they reach their hotel in Benina.

Agitated Libyan fans demand revenge

Legit.ng earlier reported that Libya host Nigeria on Match Day 4 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, and the home fans are demanding revenge.

Fans in the country are agitated, decrying their players' poor treatment when they arrived in Nigeria for the first leg.

Three-time African champions Nigeria top the group 7 points, while neighbours Benin Republic are second with 6.

