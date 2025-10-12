Super Eagles player landed in Uyo on Sunday morning after encountering an emergency landing in Angola following a cracked windscreen

Nigeria will take on Benin Republic in their last match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday, October 14

Super Eagles fans have issued a stern warning to goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali following his performance against Lesotho

Nigeria will take on Benin Republic in their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday, October 14.

The Super Eagles arrived in Uyo two days after their vital 2-1 win against Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa, on Friday, October 10.

Captain William Troost-Ekong gave Nigeria the lead in the 55th minute with a penalty after a Lesotho defender handled Moses Simon’s goal-bound shot in the box.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Sevilla forward Akor Adams doubled the lead in the 80th minute, finishing off an assist from Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.

Three minutes later, Hlompho Kalake pulled one back for Lesotho after Nwabali fumbled the ball in the box, sparking frustration among Nigerian fans.

In the 90+4 minute, Nwabali made another costly error that nearly led to a Lesotho equaliser, putting Nigeria’s World Cup hopes at risk, per This Day.

Nigerians warn Nwabali

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has been cautioned by Nigerian fans ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Benin Republic.

In a viral video on X, the fans can be heard telling the Chippa United goalkeeper to calm down at the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo.

The fans also hailed Eric Chelle after the team disembarked from the aircraft after a stressful trip from South Africa.

Watch Below:

Stanley Nwabali was booked during the match against Zimbabwe after he barged into his opponent, per Daily Post.

@___Faye said:

"Loool Nigerians don dey warn them from airport. The tears for Tuesday night go full that stadium."

@Momonny1 added:

"He is lucky it is not Lagos. He should ask Okocha and Kalu what their eyes saw from Lagos fans."

Nigeria fans warn Stanley Nwabali ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic. Photo by: Issouf SANOGO / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

@FemiOguntayo2 wrote:

"😂 Seriously, not sound negative or cocky, but I think they should investigate him for match fixing, he plays in the South African league, who knows? He might be working to get SA to the World Cup, coz that en performance against Lesotho was way below us his ability, he’s way better than that… he was playing like he was against us."

@BabSonAce said:

"God save am say nobi Lagos airport you Dey nwabali.. you go collect better savaging 😒."

@wahala_of_lag added:

"Them dey warn am now, make he sha calm make fans no enter pitch like they did in Abuja, abeg."

Zimbabwe make promise to Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zimbabwe’s head coach, Michael Nees, has promised that his team will give their all in their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against South Africa, even though they are already out of the running for the ticket.

The Warriors are bottom of Group C with just four points and have no mathematical chance of qualifying, but Nees insists that professionalism and pride will guide their approach against Bafana Bafana.

Source: Legit.ng